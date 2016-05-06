EDWARDSVILLE - Springer Avenue/Sheridan Avenue (between Illinois 143/East Vandalia and Jefferson Road) will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

The section of Springer Avenue and Sheridan Avenue will be closed to thru traffic for resurfacing and ADA improvements. Advanced warning signs will be posted and motorists shall use other routes.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this closure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please contact the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.

 

 

More like this:

Yesterday - Arrests of Juveniles in Homicide Near Regina Avenue and Horn Avenue in South County

Nov 15, 2024 - St. Louis Police Investigate Homicide of Teen

Oct 20, 2024 - Investigation Underway After Motorcycle Crash on Broadway

Oct 30, 2024 - 2024 Ultimate Halloween Parade Guide

Oct 12, 2024 - Lane Closures on Illinois 143 in Madison County  

 