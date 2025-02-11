MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 52, CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 46

Carrollton's basketball girls captured a share of the WIVC Championship with a 52-46 win over Calhoun-Brussels on Monday night, Feb. 10, 2025, at Hardin.

The Hawks finished 7-1 in the conference tied with Brown County, while the Warriors completed the season with a 6-2 mark in the conference.

Abby Flowers led the Hawks with 18 points, while Harper Darr added 11 points. Lauren Flowers had 10 points for Carrollton. Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 14 points. Sadie Kiel had 9 points.

Aubrey Gilman, Braelyn Lammy and Stella Gress had 7 points.

ROXANA 54, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 29: Roxana went out to a 32-8 halftime lead in going on to the win over Maryville at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Ava Cherry and Daisy Daugherty both led the Shells with 12 points each, while Kylee Slayden added nine points, Tatum Shaw scored five points, Mikaela Murphy and Leah Nelson had four points apiece, Josie Brannon hit for three points, both Josie James and Mia Skinner had two points each, and Gianna Stassi scored one point.

Roxana is now 14-18, while the Lions fall to 12-16.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33, ALTAMONT 28: McGivney went on the road and defeated Altamont in a low-scoring, defensive game.

Emerson McGaughey led the Griffins with nine points, with Julia Behrmann, Devin Ellis, and Izzie Venarsky all scoring five points each, Alexa Jones hitting for three points, and Peyton Ellis, Zoie Oller, and Layla Tobin all had two points apiece.

McGivney is now 19-11, while the Indians slip to 12-17.

GRANITE CITY 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 38: Four players scored in double figures for Granite in their win at the West gym.

Kailee Bastean led the Warriors with 16 points, while Jailynn Rae Woods had 12 points, both Taliyah Sykes and Makayla Tanksley had 11 points each, Megan Sykes scored seven points, Tyhlee Simms hit for four points, and Lhailone Douglas had a single point.

Granite is now 11-17, while the Maroons go to 7-19.

JERSEY 59, COLLINSVILLE 42: Jersey's hot shooting from the outside broke a 21-21 halftime tie, allowing the Panthers to take the win at Vergil Fletcher Gym on Collinsville's Senior Night.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 13 points, while Lilly Carlisle came up with nine points, and Kwanza Henderson hit for seven points.

The Panthers are now 16-13, while Collinsville goes to 12-15.

In other games played on Monday night, Trenton Wesclin defeated East Alton-Wood River 39-16, Steeleville won at Dupo 48-28, Marissa-Coulterville took a 48-25 win over Chirstopher, Carlyle won over Pinckneyville 50-37, Carbondale won at Mascoutah 60-41, and Freeburg won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 53-39.

.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 73, CARLINVILLE 43: In the only area boys game played on Monday night, Routt took the early lead and went on to take a road win at Carlinville's Big House.

Dom Alepra led the Cavaliers with 21 points, while Tate Duckels came up with seven points, Triston Thompson scored six points, Carter ZIln scored three points, and Cash Enrietta, Auggie Rowe, and Joel White all scored two points each.

The Rockets are now 24-4, while Carlinville is now 11-15.

