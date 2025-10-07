MONDAY, OCTOBER 6, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE WINS LOCKPORT INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT, ENDS REGULAR SEASON ON HIGH NOTE: The girls tennis team at Edwardsville High won the Lockport Township Invitational tournament over the weekend, and are ready to go into the conference tournament.

The Tigers won their first round meet over Plainfield Central, took the quarterfinal meet over Chicago Marist Catholic, won its semifinal meet over Downers Grove North, and in the tournament final, won over Naperville Neuqua Valley to win the title.

The Tigers host the Southwestern Conference tournament this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, ALTON 0

Alton High lost to Belleville West 9-0 at home on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Alton is 11-6 overall and 2-4 in conference.

The Redbirds play Marquette on Wednesday at Alton High at 3:30.

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Luke Dewilde and Owen Worcester both had a brace (two goals each), while Chris Hankins had a brace, and Cam Golike also scored, as Columbia escaped Glazebrook Park with the win over Marquette.

A last-second shot by the Explorers hit off the cross bar and bounced away, giving the Eagles the three points.

Zach Zerban had three saves in goal for Columbia, while Eli Thebeau had two saves.

The Eagles are now 15-5-2, while Marquette is now 11-7-0.

COLLINSVILLE 1, WATERLOO 0: Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza's second half strike was enough for Collinsville to take the three points over Waterloo at Kahok Stadium.

The Kahoks are now 6-9-1. while the Bulldogs go to 12-2-2.

In other matches played on Monday, Triad won over Rochester 3-1, and Trenton Wesclin defeated Carlyle 4-2.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL --- IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

On the opening day of the IHSA playoffs, in the Mahomet-Seymour regional, Danville won over Peoria Central 18=13, Edwardsville eliminated Urbana 39-0, and the host Bulldogs won over Champaign Centennial 40-6.

In the Mascoutah regional, Belleville West knocked out Champaign Central 32-30, and the host Indians defeated Peoria Manuel 31-18.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, TRENTON WESCLIN 18-12: Althoff saw off Wesclin in a straight-set win at the Glenn Schott Center.

Ella Riley served up 19 points for the Crusaders, while Reece Distler had 15 kills and a block, and Arista Bunn had 26 assists.

Althoff is now 6-9 on the year, while the Warriors go to 14-9.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 23-18: In a close decision, McGivney claimed a straight set win at Gibault's gym.

Emerson Isringhausen served up six points for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit had five points and three aces, Grace Weiser served up five points, Mia Lieberman had 11 kills and three blocks, and Nesbit had all 15 of McGivney's assists.

The Griffins are now 17-9-2, while the Hawks go to 10-8.

In other results from Monday night, Red Bud won over Waterloo 25-23, 25-22, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic took a 25-16, 25-15 win over Freeburg.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

MONDAY

JCHS Tennis traveled to Highland and beat the Bulldogs, 5-4, improving their conference record to 4-1 on the season.

JCHS Basketball (7/8th) hosted Calhoun. The 7th grade lost 32-12, and the 8th grade Panthers lost 45-22.

JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball hosted Carlinville. The Freshman team fell 16-25 and 15-25. The JV lost in two close sets 22-25 and 20-25. Varsity battled back after dropping the first set to secure the win. Set 1: 21-25, Set 2: 27-25, and Set 3: 25-16. Standout performances came from Adrian Blasa with 30 assists, 4 digs, and 2 kills. Meredith Gray, Hope Buttry, and Kamryn Drainer each tallied 8 kills.

JCHS football traveled to Waterloo and lost 49-0 to the Bulldogs.

TUESDAY

JCMS (7/8) Basketball traveled to East Alton Middle School. The 7th Grade Panthers lost 32-16, and the 8th grade lost 24-22 with Harmony Jantzen scoring 12 points.

JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball traveled to Mascoutah. The Freshman team fell 7-25 and 11-25, the JV lost 11-25 and 7-25. The Varsity Panthers were defeated 9-25 and 10-25. Adrian Blasa recorded 6 assists, 3 digs, and 2 kills. Hope Buttry added 3 kills and 1 block.

JCHS soccer hosted Waterloo and lost to the Bulldogs, 9-0.

