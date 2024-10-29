MONDAY, OCTOBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL PLAY-IN MATCHES

CLASS 2A

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-27, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-25: At the Carlinville Big House, Southwestern held on to eliminate Marquette in a close match.

Lily Covert had nine digs for the Explorers, while Adina Bunn had six points and six kills, Reese Bechtold also had six kills, Karly Davenport came up with five kills and three block, and Arista Bunn had 15 assists and eight digs.

The Piasa Birds are now 16-18 and move on to a semifinal date with the host and second-seeded Cavaliers on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The Explorers' season ends at 13-19.

In the second play-in match at Carlinville, Gillespie won over East Alton-Wood River 29-27, 25-18. The Miners are now 9-23, and advance to the second semifinal match agains third-seeded Pana Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Oilers were eliminated at 14-22.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 1A

In a play-in match in the Metro-East Lutheran regional at Hooks Gym, Valmeyer defeated the host Knights 25-17-25-23. The Pirates are now 6-25, and advance to a semifinal match on Wednesday against top-seeded Father McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m. The Knights end their season 6-27.

At Lebanon, Okawville won over New Athens 25-14, 25-21, and advanced to a semifinal match against second-seeded Maryville Christian Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Rockets are now 10-24, while the Yellowjackets' season ends at 8-24.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, ROXANA 13-10: In the second play-in match at Columbia, Althoff had little trouble in eliminating Roxana.

Ella Riley served up 12 points and three aces for the Crusaders, while Haley Wallin had six points and an ace, Reece Distler had 13 kills, a block, and an assist, both Molly Distler and Paityn Scheibel had five kills each, and Gabby Orlet had four kills and 28 assists.

Althoff is now 24-11. and will play third-seed Nashville in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Shells were eliminated at 16-17-2.

In the other play-in match at Columbia's gym, Red Bud won over Chester 26-24, 27-29, 25-15. The Musketeers go to 25-11. and meet the host Eagles in the first semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Yellowjackets' season ends at 20-15.

In a play-in match at Breese Central, Carlyle took a 25-21. 25-15 decision over Sparta to advance. The Indians are now 28-7. and next play top-seeded Breese Mater Dei Catholic in the first semifinal Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs ended their season at 17-14.

in the play-in matches at Litchfield, the hosts defeated Greenville 25-21, 25-22, while Shelbyville eliminated Vandalia 25-13, 25-11. The Purple Panthers are now 13-14-1, and plays top seed Staunton in the first semifinal Tuesday at 6 o.m, while the Rams go to 22-12, and meet fourth-seeded Hillsboro in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The Vandals end their season at 6-25, and he Comets conclude at 7-25.

CLASS 3A

In a play-in match at Mascoutah's gym, East St. Louis won over Cahokia 25-15, 25-15. The Flyers improve to 6-26, and meet top-seeded Mascoutah in the first semifinal Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Comanches were eliminated at 3-22.

More like this: