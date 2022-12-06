CIVIC MEMORIAL 67, EAST ST. LOUIS 54: Three players from both the Flyers and Eagles scored in double figures as CM won at home over East Side.

Avari Combes led the Eagles with 16 points, while Olivia Durbin had 15 points, Avery Huddleston added 11 points, Marlee Durbin had six points, Reagan Twente scored four points, Meredith Brueckner hit for three points and Hannah Meiser had two points.

Both Shakara McCline and Alicia Cross led the Flyers with 14 points each, with Ryale Mosly adding 11 points, LaMyjah Suggs had seven points, Heaven Williams scored four points and both Camya Pitts and Arionna Whitt had two points apiece.

CM is now 6-2, while East Side is now 6-4.

GRANITE CITY 56, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 47: Granite improved its mark with a road win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 23 points, while Melashia Bennett added 15 points, Alexis Ruiz scored eight points, both Emily Sykes and Hallee Wyatt had four points apiece and Carely Valles-Serrano came up with two points.

Granite City is now 3-1, while the Oilers go to 5-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 30: In a Gateway Metro Conference game, Marquette jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back in taking the win at the Lions' gym.

The Explorers led all the way through, with quarter scores of 9-5, 25-12 and 36-17, with Maryville outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 13-7.

Haley Rodgers led the way for the Explorers with 16 points, while Allie Weiner had eight points, Payton Patterson scored seven points, Olivia Kratschmer scored four points, Nia Ballinger had three points, both Addison Pranger and Meredith Zigrang had two points each and Jessica Hobson scored a single point.

Marquette is now 5-2 on the year, while the Lions are now 0-6.

STAUNTON INCREASES MARK TO 6-0

In other games played on Monday night, Staunton raised its record to 6-0 with a 48-31 win at Roxana and Mascoutah defeated Jersey 55-30.

