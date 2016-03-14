EDWARDSVILLE - Richard Grogan, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

Focusing primarily on anti-bullying efforts, Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about starting and ending the day with something positive and what is influencing your thoughts.

Did you know that the average person has 50 thoughts per minute which adds up to 70,000 thoughts per day?

"What you think about and what you focus on is essentially what you become," said Grogan.

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog:

