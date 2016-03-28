EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"

Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about giving yourself a "purpose" to live your best life.

"Too many times, we wake up everyday just like we did yesterday and the day before without a real purpose," said Grogan. "We just wake up and do what we've always done and we get caught up in the monotonous routine day in and day out day in and day out and before you know it, five years, ten years, fifteen years have gone by and your like 'woah, what's happened here?'"

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog:

