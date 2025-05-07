TUESDAY, APRIL 29 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 21, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Carrollton scored six runs in the second, then 15 in the third to take the win over Greenfield to stay undefeated.

Hannah Uhles had three hits and seven RBIs for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers had three hits, including a homer, and six RBIs, Courtney Waldheuser had three hits and three RBIs, and Brooklynn Eilerman had a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs. Flowers struck out five while in the circle.

Kaylynn Weller and Annabeth Thornton had the only hits for the Tigers, while both Lainey Frank and Evie White shared time in the circle, but with no strikeouts between either.

Carrollton is now 25-0, while Greenfield goes to 9-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 7, JERSEY 1: Calhoun scored three runs in the top of the first, then four in the fourth to take the road win at Jersey.

Layna Longnecker had two hits for the Warriors, while Lilly Pellitier had a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, and both Kiera Sievers and Audrey Gilman had a hit and two RBIs each. Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

Maleah Derrick had two hits for the Panthers, while Holly Brainers had a hit and the only RBI, and Chloe Beemer had a hit. Paxton Weirich struck out five in the circle, while Ellie Davis fanned two.

In other games played on Tuesday, Staunton nipped Carlinville 1-0, and Gillespie shut out Piasa Southwestern 7-0. Two other games --- Carlyle at Chester, and Valmeyer at Dupo --- were rained out.

SOCCER

TRIAD 2, MASCOUTAH 0: Claire Gough and London Looby scored in the second half to give Triad the three points over Mascoutah at Alumni Field.

Payton Hartmann had one save in goal to record the clean sheet.

GRANITE CITY 4, ALTON 0: Savannha Kammanyvong had a brace (two goals), while Aubree Briggs and Abby Knight also scored as Granite won at Alton.

Charlee Schwaller had an assist for the Warriors, while Katie Gartner had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Remmi Copeland and Lulu Lonero both had braces (two goals each), while Radley Hoener, Delaney Ortmann, Summer Redd, Alex Stephan, and Maya Stephan all scored in Marquette's win over Metro-East at Gordon Moore Park.

Alivia Beaber, Copeland, Lily Covert, Grace Fischer, Rylie Jacobs, Lonero, and Alex Stephan all had assists, while Jessica Eales and Sofia Lonero shared the clean sheet.

Rachel Brown had 14 saves in goal for the Knights.

Marquette is now 10-5-2, while Metro-East goes to 1-16-0.

O'FALLON 6, COLLINSVILLE 0: Claire Nieroda had a brace (two goals), while Addison Baldus, Taegan Benson, Jillian Craig, and Sadie Mueller all scored in O'Fallon's win over Collinsville at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Nieroda also assisted twice for the Panthers, while Lailyn Patterson and Finley Scott also had assists. Brynn Ori and Patterson shared the clean sheet in goal.

O'Fallon is now 12-0-0, with the Kahoks going to 5-9-0.

In another match on Tuesday, Waterloo defeated Jersey 9-0.

MONDAY, MAY 5 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 15, PAYSON SEYMOUR 0: Calhoun scored three times in both the first and second innings, then added nine runs in the third to take the win over visiting Payson Seymour.

Audrey Gilman hit two home runs as part of a three-hit, four RBI day for the Warriors, while Lilly Pelletier had two hits and three RBIs, Carly Pohlman had two hits and a RBI, and Kiera Sievers had two hits. Gilman also struck out five while in the circle, with Layla Longnecker fanning three.

GRANITE CITY 6, DUPO 5: With Granite City leading 5-2 going into the seventh, Dupo tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh, only to see the Warriors score the winning run in the bottom of the inning to take the win at home.

Both Makayla Tanksley and Alexis Ruiz had two hits and two RBIs for Granite, while Emilee Saggio and Chloe Randolph had two hits apiece. Christine Myers went all the way in the circle, striking out eight.

WATERLOO 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Waterloo held a 4-1 lead into the sixth, but CM scored single runs in both the sixth and seventh to come close, but the Bulldogs held on to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Emma Wade had three hits for the Eagles, with Bella Thein having two hits and two RBIs, Danika Chester, Lauren Hardy, and Allison Friedel all having a hit, and Megan Griffith driving in a run. Griffith also went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 1: After spotting the visitors a single run in the first, Mascoutah scored two in the first, one each in the second and third, then hit Jersey with three runs in the sixth to take the home MVC win.

Anna Kribs had a hit and the Panthers' only RBI, while Chloe Beemer, Maleah Derrick, and Paxton Weirich had the other hits. Weirich also struck out four on the mound, while Ellie Davis fanned one.

FREEBURG 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Freeburg scored five runs in the fifth, and three each in the sixth and seventh to help take the win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Camey Adams had four hits and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Averi Gilliam had two hits and two RBIs, and Haley Pratt, Jayde Kassler, and Ellie Beachum had two hits each. Beachum also struck out eight while in the circle.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Marquette scored single runs in the third, fifth, and seventh, holding off an attempted seventh inning rally to take the Gateway Metro Conference win over McGivney at Griffins Park.

Kennedy Eveans had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while both Jayla Dickson and Lucy LaFiore had the other hits. Kenna Lievers pitched a complete game inside the circle, striking out eight.

In other games played Monday, Greenville won over Carlinville 3-1, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated East St. Louis 18-1, and in a wild affair, Nashville outlasted Breese Central 20-12.

SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Lily Covert and Radley Hoener, with assists by Covert and Ryley Jacobs, had the goals to help Marquette take the three points at Maryville.

Jessica Eales recorded the clean sheet for the Explorers.

Marquette is now 11-6-2, while the Lions go to 6-8-1.

ROXANA 3, TRENTON WESCLIN 1: Gianna Stassi had a brace (two goals), while Sidney Ufert also scored to give Roxana the win on the road at Wesclin.

Karsyn Kamp and Mia Skinner had the assists for the Shells, while Gemma Pruett had 15 saves in goal to help Roxana gain the three points.

BELLEVILLE EAST 6, HIGHLAND 0: Izzy Brunaugh had a brace (two goals), while Olivia Mueller, Sophie Hodapp, Lena Lockridge, and Lyly Keck also scored as East won the three points over Highland at Charlie Woodford Field.

Mueller also had two assists for the Lancers, while Megan Prott and Kathryn Gauch also assisted. Beth Zimmerly recorded the clean sheet in goal.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 7, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Izzy Dalke, Marissa Morris, and Britt Wilhelm all had braces (two goals each), and Gabby Orlet also found the back of the net to give Althoff the win over Mater Dei at George Martz Field.

Izzy Border, Gabby Dalke, Izzy Dalke, Morris and Gobi Tarkington all had assists for the Crusaders, while Zoey Massing ale had three saves to pick up the clean sheet in goal

In other games played on Monday, Columbia used two late goals to deal Father McGivney Catholic its first loss of the season 2-0 at Columbia, and Freeburg shut out Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3-0.

