MONDAY, MAY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 1A REGIONALS

AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

CARROLLTON 8, BUNKER HILL 7: Carrollton overcame a 7-2 deficit by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth to eliminate Bunker Hill in a play-in game at home in the Northwestern regional.

Dagan Cordes had two hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while Charlie Stumpf had a hit and two RBIs, Lucas Howard also drove home a pair of runs and both Carson and Boden Flowers, Eli Cox and Koby Schnelton all drove in runs. Cox also struck out seven on the mound, while Stumpf fanned one.

The Hawks are now 8-19-1 and advance to a semifinal game on Wednesday against the host Tigers at 4:30 p.m. The Minutemen ended their season at 9-15.

AT VALMEYER

VALMEYER 16, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2: Valmeyer scored four runs in the second, eight in the third and four more in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Maryville to eliminate the Lions.

Jacob Brown had three hits for the Pirates, while Chase Snyder had two hits and four RBIs, Ripken Voelker had two hits and three RBIs, Landon Roy came up with a pair of hits, Jake Coats had a hit and two RBIs and both Kye Holbrook and Elijah Miller also drove in runs. Miller also struck out four while on the mound and Gavin Rau fanned two.

Valmeyer improves to 9-21 and advanced to a semifinal game against Marissa-Coulterville Thursday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Maryville's inaugural season in the IHSA ends at 0-14.

DUPO 14, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Dupo scored six times in the second and eight more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over Metro-East at Martin Luther Field.

Thijson Heard had a hit and the Knights' only RBI of the day, while both Logan Johnson and Drake Luebbert also had hits. Heard struck out five while on the mound.

The Tigers are now 4-15 and move on to the first semifinal at Valmeyer, where they'll play Waterloo Gibault Catholic Wednesday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Metro-East was eliminated with a 7-18 record.

REGULAR SEASON

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: Southwestern scored twice in both the third and fifth innings to take win over Calhoun in the regular season finale for both teams.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Hunter Newell had two hits and both Ian Brantley and Ryan Lowis had RBIs. Brantley got the win on the mound, not allowing a hit in four innings of work.

Drew Wallendorf had two hits for the Warriors, while Jack Zipprich, Will Huxley and Cade Sievers all drove in runs. ZIpprich, Patrick Friedel and Davis Wilson all had one strikeout each on the mound.

Southwestern ends the regular season 25-10, while Calhoun is now 12-23.

O'FALLON 1, GRANITE CITY 0: O'Fallon made a second inning run stand up in their win over Granite City at Blazier Field.

Hunter Macko, Greg Sturgeon and Connor Dine had the only hits for the Warriors, while Dakota Armour pitched a complete game on the mound, fanning three.

The Panthers are now 22-6, while Granite goes to 8-20.

CENTRALIA 6, COLLINSVILLE 3: A four-run sixth was the difference as Centralia won over Collinsville at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Bryce Lemp had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Ethan Bagwell and Adam Bovinett also had two hits each. C.J. Schaaf struck out two while on the mound, while both Ryan Kremer and Caden Pruitt fanned one batsman each.

The Orphans are now 17-12, while Collinsville goes to 13-13.

TRIAD 4, ALTON 0: Triad scored one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take the win over Alton at Redbirds Field.

Nic Funk had three hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Hayden Bugger had two hits and Carter Vandever had a hit and RBI. Drew Winslow threw a complete game on the mound, fanning 10.

Jayden Diaz had two hits for the Redbirds, while Deon Harrington and Alex Siatos had the other hits and Austin Rathgeb had the only strikeout while on the mound.

Triad is now 22-10, while Alton drops to 8-20.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

AT CARROLLTON

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3: At the Carrollton regional, Metro-East Lutheran scored four runs both the first and second innings, then hit White Hall North Greene with six runs in the fourth to take a 14-3 win over the Spartans in a play-in game for the Carrolton regional. The Knights are now 3-17 and advance to a semifinal game against the host Hawks Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. North Green's season ends at 0-22.

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

AT GREENVILLE

STAUNTON 15, GREENVILLE 0: Staunton scored five runs in the third and eight more in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Greenville in a play-in game at Staunton.

Lilly Bandy had three hits and five RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Taylor Nolan had three hits, Kylie Lucykow, Lilly Troeckler and Ele Feldmann all had two hits and two RBIs, Samantha Anderson had two hits and drove home a run. Evin Frank drove home two runs and Taylor Seelbach also had a RBI. Gianna Bianco had a strikeout while in the circle.

Staunton is now 18-8 and advances to the semifinals, where they'll meet Gillespie on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Comets end their season at 8-26.

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 21, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 6: Marquette scored three times in both the first and second innings, then went off for a 14-run fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Althoff in a play-in game that was moved to Lewis and Clark.

Jaylynn Dickson had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Alayiah Misuraca came up with two hits and a RBI, Alyssa Coles also drove in a pair of runs and Olivia Tinsley, McKennah Youngblood, Sofia Lamere and Myiah Porter all had RBIs.

The Explorers are now 5-16 and advance to a semifinal game against Freeburg on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Crusaders end their season at 2-5.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 8, GRANITE CITY 3: After spotting Granite City a 3-1 lead, Triad came back to score two in the third, four in the fifth and a single run in the sixth to take the win at Granite.

Delaney Hess had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Sam Jarman had two hits and two RBIs, Sam Hartoin and Syd Horn had two hits each and Phoebe Feldman and Chloe Seger both drove in a run. Hess struck out three while in the circle, while Maddie Hart fanned two.

Triad is now 14-11, while the Warriors are 6-22.

HIGHLAND 7, MT. VERNON 0: Highland scored all of their runs in the final three innings, highlighted by a five-run seventh to take the win at Mt. Vernon.

Anna Fey had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Karli Dant and both Abby and Alex Schultz all had hits and RBIs, while Sophia Donoho struck out 12 in throwing a complete game in the circle.

Highland is now 22-7-1, while the Rams slip to 11-15.

