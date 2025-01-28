MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2025, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

CARROLLTON TOURNAMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 38, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 31: In the consolation quarterfinals of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Granite moved on to the semifinals of the bracket with a win over Northwestern.

Jailynn Rae Woods led the Warriors with 12 points, while Megan Sykes had six points, both Lhailone Douglas and Taliyah Sykes had five points each, and Kailee Basteen and Makayla Tanksley scored four points apiece.

Granite is now 9-14, while the Tigers drop to 6-15. Granite plays again at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Beardstown in the consolation bracket.

In other Monday action in the Carrollton Tournament:

In the other two consolation quarterfinal games on Monday, Beardstown won over Metro-East Lutheran 54-22, and Winchester West Central defeated Payson Seymour 63-42.

On Tuesday night, Roxana plays Lincolnwood at 5 p.m. in the consolation bracket, at 6:30, the host Carrollton Hawks meet Liberty and Marquette Catholic plays against Staunton at 8 p.m. Carrollton and Marquette are both winner's back games.

Also on Wednesday night at 6:30, Calhoun faces Father McGivney Catholic in a winner's bracket matchup and at 8 p.m. Jersey collides with Nokomis in another winner's bracket contest.

PORTA 40, CARLINVILLE 26

Carlinville lost a game at Porta to Porta/Ashland-Chandlerville Central 40-26 on Monday, night, Jan. 27, 2025, at Porta.

Porta's Aubrey Voegel led all scorers with 14 points. Ruthie Reels had nine points for Carlinville and Hannah Gibson had eight points. Jordyn Loveless also contributed four points.

Carlinville plays at Southwestern on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Carlinville stands 19-4 on the season and Porta is 19-5 so the two teams are evenly matched.

In other regular season games outside the tournament, Campbell Hill Trico defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 61-36, Belleville East won over Mascoutah 63-20, and St. Louis Lift For Life Academy won at East St. Louis 92-22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 75. SOUTH FULTON 34: In Monday's only boys game played, in the Concord Triopia Tournament's opening round, Calhoun went off to a 42-17 halftime lead, and advanced with a win over South Fulton.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 15 points, with Blake Nolte and Jack Zipprich each scoring 12 points, Connor Longnecker came up with 11 points, Drew Wallendorf had 10 points, Jake Snyders and Charlie Matthews each had four points, Jack Goode scored three points, and Jack Graner and Max Toppmeyer had two points apiece.

Calhoun is now 12-7, while the Steamers go to 10-13.

SATURDAY. JANUARY 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 81, PANA 44: At the Litchfield Shootout, Triad came away with a big win over Pana, as three players scored in double figures.

Brody Hasquin led the Knights with 19 points, while Drew Winslow came up with 16 points, Tyler Thompson scored 12 points, both Nolan Keller and Logan Thompson had nine points each, Justin Schrage had eight points, Ethan Stewart scored six points, and Mac Musgrave hit for two points.

Triad is now 15-5, while the Panthers go to 6-10.

MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY 60. METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43: At a shootout in University City, Mo., MICDS took charge in the third quarter, outscoring Metro-East 21-10 to take the win.

Thijson Heard led the Knights with 19 points, Jacob Kober had six points, and both Junior Brown and Landyn Jefferson scored four points each.

The Rams are now 8-4. while Metro-East is now 10-6.

COLUMBIA 77, CAHOKIA 49: In a regular season game, Columbia jumped to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 51-23 at halftime, and didn't look back in taking the win over visiting Cahokia.

Armon Smith led the Comanches with 16 points, with Corrion Raiford adding 15 points, Cornelius Griffin had nine points, C'Narri Griffin scored five points, and Tyrique Haynes and Taven Miller had two points each.

The Eagles go to 14-4, while Cahokia is now 7-12.

PERRYVILLE, MO. 77, VALMEYER 53: In the Chester Shootout, Perryville jumped to the early lead, and saw off Valmeyer.

Aiden Crossin had 20 points for the Pirates, while Landon Roy added 14 points, Evan Hill, Oscar Hoerr, Gavin Rau, and Ripken Voelker all had four points apiece, and Jeremy Crosslin, Xavier Smither, and Chase Snyder all scored single points each.

The Panthers are now 6-2, while Valmeyer slips to 7-9.

MOLINE 66, EDWARDSVILLE 57: Edwardsville's 12-game winning streak came to an end in the Moline Shootout, as the hosts pulled away in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Herb Martin led the way for the Tigers with 19 points, while Tucker Lindstedt added 14 points, Bryce Pryor scored 13 points, and Miccah Butler had 11 points.

The Maroons are now 17-4, while Edwardsville goes to 16-2.

TAYLORVILLE 65, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49: At Litchfield, Taylorville took a comprehensive win over McGivney.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 16 points, while David Carroll added 13 points, Owen Kolesa had seven points, both Will Rakers and Aiden Willis scored four points each, Carson Barone had three points, and Henry WIllenborg came up with two points.

The Tornadoes are now 10-8, while McGivney is 10-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 72. GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 34: In the third-place game of the Winchester West Central Invitational tournament, Calhoun started the game with a 16-4 lead, and extended it at halftime to 38-14 in taking the win over Northwestern.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 24 points, with Jack Zipprich coming up with 17 points, Jack Graner scored 11 points, Connor Longnecker added 10 points, Jack Webster had six points, and Blake Nolte scored two points.

Both Calhoun and the Tigers are now 11-6.

In other games played on Saturday, in a backyard rivalry game played at the U. City Shootout, Granite City won over Madison 60-45, at Litchfield's Shootout, Civic Memorial won over Nokomis 53-37, at the Moline Shootout, DeKalb won over East St. Louis 64-36, at Chester, Waterloo Gibault Catholic got past New Athens 66-63. Mounds Meridian defeated Freeburg 61-46. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took a 68-56 win over Belleville West, Carlyle defeated Okawville 54-40, and Mt. Vernon defeated O'Fallon 48-43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45. COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 21: At the Macon Meridian Shootout, McGivney took leads of 15-7 and 32-9 and parlayed it into a win over CHBC

Alexa Jones led the Griffins with 12 points, while Izzie Vernarsky added 10 points, Julia Behrmann added eight points, Devin Ellis scored six points, Layla Tobin had four points, Peyton Ellis had three points, and both Sabrina Ivnik and Zoie Oller had two points each.

McGivney is now 12-8, while the Bobcats go to 8-11.

O'FALLON CLAIMS TITLE

O'FALLON 44, OKAWVILLE 31: In another opening game at Highland, O'Fallon had a big game from Haeli Tart to take the win over Okawville.

Tart scored 20 points to pace the Panthers, while Quinn Zerjal added seven points, Kayla Kalmer had six points, Josie Christopher scored four points, Sasha Kelley had three points, and both Symone Bynum and Nakia McCottrell had two points each.

O'Fallon won the championship game of the tournament on Saturday 53-52 over Nashville and also defeated Breese Central 57-46 in a game before that. A buzzer-beater three-pointer by Kennah Barringer clinched the championship win for the Panthers.

O'Fallon now 17-6 plays at Edwardsville on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, then hosts Alton on Thursday in another key matchup.

HIGHLAND 44, CARLYLE 43: In the opening day of the 38th Highland Tournament, the host Bulldogs nipped Carlyle to advance.

Jordan Bircher led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Sophie Schroeder added 12 points, Sophia Fleming had seven points, Payton Frey and Linden Klutcher each had three points, and both Paige Kielboeker and Ari Nanney had two points apiece.

Highland is now 11-12, while the Indians go to 17-4.

TEUTOPOLIS 52, TRIAD 36: In another first-round game, Teutopolis outscored Triad in the second half 30-10 to pull away from a tight first half to win and advance.

Makenna Withham led the Knights with 16 points, while Savannah Hildebrand and Presley Thompson had six points each, both Addy Gentemann and Addi Jones had three points each, and Erica Boyce had two points.

Both the Wooden Shoes and Triad are now 17-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 56, BELLEVILLE EAST 48: In the final first-round game of the opening day of the Highland Tournament, Mater Dei took an eight-point win over East to go through to the quarterfinals.

Hailey Gray led the Lancers with 17 points, while both Vanessa Stacy and Ramiyah Young had 10 points each, Denaya Bartelheim had six points, and Andrea Hall hit for two points.

The Knights are now 17-4, while East goes to 12-8.

In other games on the first day of the 38th Highland Tournament, Breese Central defeated Waterloo 57-21, Edwardsville won over Chatham Glenwood 40-24, Nashville defeated Collinsville 60-24, and Civic Memorial won over Centralia 62-40.

ROXANA 38, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: Roxana held off Southwestern to take a close decision at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 16 points, while Ava Cherry had 10 points, Kylee Slayden hit for nine points, and Josie Brannon and Leah Newton both scored two points each.

Roxana is now 10-10, while the Piasa Birds go to 7-11.

In other games played on the Saturday schedule, Columbia won at Benton 57-48, Chicago Wendell Phillips won over East St. Louis 70-12, Murphysboro won over Metro-East Lutheran 46-17, Carlinville defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 51-19, and In a shootout at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Alton defeated St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic 52-38.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 74, BELLEVILLE EAST 60: At the Chick-Fli-A Belleville East Classic, Althoff had three players in double figures in their win over the hosts.

Bryden Gryzmala led the Crusaders with 22 points, with Dierre Hill, Jr. adding 21 points, Zach Winkeler had 19 points, Preston Lieb scored five points, and Steven Brown, Jerimiah Conway, and Luke Smith all scored two points each.

Althoff is now 17-4, while the Lancers go to 14-6.

STAUNTON 37, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21: In the boys final of the Macoupin County Tournament at Carlinville, Staunton went out to a 25-11 halftime lead in heading off Southwestern to win the county championship.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with seven points, while Ike Austin had six points, Ryan Lowis had four points, and both Cason Robinson and John Kunz had two points each.

The Bulldogs improve to 16-4, while Southwestern is 12-10.

The Birds put two players – Brantley and Lowis – on the All-Tournament team, while Staunton put both Ethan Sharp and Aaron Bodner on the team, and were joined by Carlinville’s Dominic Alepra, and Will Manar of Bunker Hill.

CAHOKIA 51, JERSEY 50: In the final game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Cahokia just got by the hosts for the win.

Cameron Edwards and Corrion Raiford both led the Comanches with 13 points each, while C’Narri Griffin and Taven Miller had eight points apiece, Cornelius Griffin scored six points, and Undrey Webb had three points...

Cahokia goes to 9-13, while the Panthers are 8-15.

COLLINSVILLE 77, MCCLUER 33: In another game at Belleville East, Collinsville took a 294 first-quarter lead, in taking a comprehensive win over McCluer of Ferguson, Mo.

Donovan Coates had a big game for the Kahoks with 31 points, while Solomon Talbott had 14 points, Jace Wilkinson scored 11 points, Stanley Carnahan had eight points, Evan Wilkinson scored six points, DeAndre Bron and Chase Reynolds hit for two points apiece, and both Paul Hudson and Camauri Mayes both had a single point each.

Collinsville is now 11-10, while the Comets are 0-16.

BUNKER HILL 49, CARLINVILLE 48: In the Macoupin County third-place game, Bunker Hill held off the host to take the win.

Tate Duckles led the Cavaliers with 14 points, Triston Thompson had 13 points, Alepra scored 12 points, and Sawyer Smith had nine points.

The Minutemen are now 7-12, while Carlinville goes to 6-11,

In other games played on Friday, at the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic, Belleville West won over St. Louis Sumner 63-19, in the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Campbell Hill Trico defeated Red Bud 52-42,on the final day of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Jacksonville swept the tournament with a 43-35 win over Granite City. At the Rick McGraw Memorial tournament at Litchfield, Triad defeated Taylorville 89-81 in overtime, and Civic Memorial defeated Mattoon 64-48, while at the Okawville tournament, Trenton Wesclin got past Highland 70-66, and Columbia won over Carlyle 62-37. At Nashville’s tournament, Marion nipped Breese Central 50-49, while Waterloo won over the host Hornets 43-39.

In a regular season game, New Athens won over Valmeyer 66-58.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 54, STAUNTON 34: In the girls final of the Macoupin County Tournament at the Carlinville Big House, the hosts led at halftime 28-11, and went on to take the county championship.

Kaitlyn Reels led the Cavaliers with 20 points, while Isabella Tiburzi added 17 points, Jordyn Loveless had six points, Ruthie Reels scored five points, Hannah Gibson hit for four points, and Braley Wiser had two points.

Sam Anderson led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Ele Feldmann had six points, Lilly Bandy scored five points, and Kaydn Legendre had two points.

Carlinville is now 19-4, while Staunton slips to 17-3.

Kaitlyn Reels and Tiburzi were named to the All-Tournament tea, along with Bandy and Feldmann, and were joined by Mia Brawner of Gillespie

In a regular season game, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Father McGivney Catholic 43-28

