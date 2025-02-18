MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 60, MT. OLIVE 30: Luke Farris reached a milestone in scoring his 1,000th career point as North Greene doubled up on Mt. Olive at home.

Farris led the Spartans with 25 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder added 13 points, Dossett had eight points, Brody Berry scored six points, and Goben, Harney, and Logan Tepen all had two points each.

North Greene is now 14-15, while the Wildcats go to 5-21.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, HILLSBORO 60: Marquette held off Hillsboro in a close decision at Hillsboro's gym.

Chase Jones led the Explorers with 20 points, while Camden Daniels came up with 12 points, Cameron Golike added 11 points, Carson Jones had six points, Jack Rea and Cameron Jones scored five points each. Noah Menke had three points, and James Sehorn scored a single point.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 89, SANDOVAL 57: McGivney had its biggest point total of the season in their win over Sandoval at the McGivney gym.

David Carroll broke out with a season-high of 39 points for the Griffins, while Chase Jansen had 20 points, Owen Kolesa scored 11 points, Brendan Kayser had six points, Carson Barone hit for five points, both Tyler Jacobs and Gus Range had three points each, and Henry Willenborg had two points.

In other games played on Monday, Columba defeated Freeburg 68-38, Triad won at Springfield Calvary 65, 46, Breese Central won over East Alton-Wood River 90-26. O'Fallon First Baptist Academy won over Lebanon 59-50, Steeleville won at Valmeyer 66-51, Trenton Wesclin won over Chester 57-43, New Athens got past Marissa-Coulterville 79-70, and Waterloo won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 66-45.

