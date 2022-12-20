BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, HIGHLAND 57

Sam Buckley led the way with a double-double against the Bulldogs in a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference game Monday night. He scored 27 points and had 13 rebounds.

Adam Ogden added 12 points and August Frankford had 10 for CM.

The Eagles were on fire shooting 69 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free-throw line.

The win brings them back up to .500 at 5-5 while Highland falls to 7-4.

BUNKER HILL 63, HARDIN CALHOUN 58

Bunker Hill's Grant Burch exploded for 36 points in leading Bunker Hill to a come-from-behind win over Calhoun at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen led after the first quarter 16-8, but the Warriors came back to take a 26-21 lead at halftime. Bunker Hill came right back to go ahead 47-41 after the third quarter, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth 16-15 to take the win.

To go along with Burch's 36 points, Will Manar hit for 12 points for the Minutemen, while Jack Wilcox had six points, Softly scored four points, Daniel Manar had three points and Jaydon Hausman had two points.

Chase Caselton had a big game for the Warriors with 23 points, with Connor Longnecker adding 12 points, Drew Wallendorf had seven points, Cade Sievers scored six points, Landon Sievers had five points, Mason Eilerman hit for three points and Jack Zipprich had two points.

Bunker Hill is now 2-5 on the year, while Calhoun goes to 1-7.

EDWARDSVILLE 76, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 59, CIVIC MEMORIAL 57

Freshman Jordan Bircher hit a runner in the land at the buzzer to give Highland a dramatic win over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference game played at the Highland gym.

Both Bircher and Grace Wilke scored 21 points each to lead the Bulldogs, while Avari Combes led the Eagles with 23 points.

Highland is now 13-2, while CM is now 8-5.

DUPO 36, VALMEYER 34

Dupo managed to take a very close decision over Valmeyer at the Tigers' gym.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 14 points, while Avery Proffer added nine points, Kylie Eschmann scored four points, Tessa Knowlton, Josie Reeves and Lillian Turner all had two points each and Kadence Seitz scored a single point.

Dupo is now 7-4, while Valmeyer goes to 3-8.

CARLINVILLE 54, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 26

Carlinville led all the way in taking the road win at Lincolnwood's gym.

The Cavaliers held leads of 18-2, 30-12 and 44-19 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Lancers in the fourth 10-7.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 16 points, while Jordyn Loveless hit for 13 points, Hannah Gibson scored 10 points, Braley Wiser had nine points and Kaitlyn Reels had six points.

Both the Cavies and Lincolnwood are now 4-8 on the year.

COLLINSVILLE 53, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 27

Collinsville took an early lead and kept it all the way through in defeating Marquette at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks held quarter leads of 19-8, 32-14 and 42-22, outscoring the Explorers in the fourth quarter 11-5.

Haley Rodgers led Marquette with nine points, while Nia Ballinger had eight points, Payton Patterson scored six points and Allie Weiner hit for four points.

Collinsville is now 8-4, while the Explorers go to 7-6.

PAWNEE 49, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 20

Pawnee went out to a big early lead and didn't look back in taking the win at North Greene's gym.

The Indians had leads of 10-5, 18-12 and 33-16, outscoring the Spartans 16-4 in the final quarter.

Chelsey Castleberry led North Greene with nine points, while Bella Bushnell had five points and Kierra Hurt, Carlee Speaker and Ella Osborne all had two points apiece.

Pawnee is now 3-10, while the Spartans go to 0-9.

COLUMBIA 60, ROXANA 23

WATERLOO 58, JERSEY 38

WRESTLING

LANDAU FINISHES FOURTH AT 145, RULL PLACES SIXTH AT 285, EDWARDSVILLE COMES IN 18TH AT AL DVORAK INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Drew Landau came in fourth at 145 pounds, while Dawson Rull placed sixth at 285 pounds as Edwardsville finished 18th in the 34th annual Al Dvorak Invitational Tournament at Machesney Park Harlem High School in suburban Chicago this past weekend.

The Tigers scored 85 points to finish 18th in the 29-team field in the tournament, which attracts many of the top wrestlers in the Midwest. St. Charles East won the championship with 195 points, with Chicago Marist Catholic second at 185 points, Lockport Township was third with 153.5 points, Cleveland, Tenn. was fourth with 142.5 points and rounding out the top five was Amery, Wisc., with 137 points.

Landau went 5-2 in the meet scoring 19 team points, but lost the third place match to Antonio Alverado of Belvidere North by pinfall, while Rull went 2-3, scoring 11 points and lost by fall to William Cole of Round Lake at 1:32 in the fifth place match.

Other wrestlers who competed for the Tigers were Bryson Nuttall at 106 pounds, going 2-2 and scoring seven points, while Ryan Richie also went 2-2 at 113 pounds, and also scored seven points. Levi Wilkinson went 1-2 at 120 pounds, scoring four points, while Cameron Moerlein was 0-2 at 126 pounds, Zeke Rhodes was 2-2 at 132 pounds, scoring seven points and Blake Mink went 2-2 at 138 pounds, scoring 10 points for the Tigers.

Brendan Landau was 1-2 at 152 pounds, scoring two points for the Tigers, with Max Miller going 2-2 at 160 pounds, scoring five points, Hubey Thomas went 3-2 at 170 pounds, picking up eight team points, Landon Schickendanz was 0-2 at 182 pounds, Roman Janek scored five points in going 3-2 at 190 pounds and Dominic Dykstra was 0-2 at 220 pounds.

MSCHA HOCKEY

SATURDAY'S RESULT

KIRKWOOD 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1

Carter Crow's power play goal at 9:29 of the second period, assisted by Atticus Arth and Joe Viox, turned out to be the only goal of the game for Edwardsville in their loss to Kirkwood at the Kirkwood Ice Arena.

The Pioneers outshot the Tigers 30-11, with Kai Vetter stopping 28 shots.

Edwardsville is now 2-8-2 and host first-year expansion team St. Dominic Catholic Thursday night at RP Lumber Center in an 8:30 p.m. face-off.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In games played last Thursday, Dec. 15, St. John Vianney Catholic nipped Highland 2-1, Belleville got past Triad 3-2, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Bethalto 3-2 and Collinsville defeated Edwardsville East 5-0.

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

