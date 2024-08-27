MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2024

BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

Despite the excessive heat, some boys soccer openers were played as scheduled on Monday, mainly in the Metro Cup tournament. Two exceptions were Columbia at Collinsville and Roxana against the Alton junior varsity, where the heat caused the matches to be postponed. The excessive heat also caused the matches between Carlyle and Centralia, along with Trenton Wesclin at Hillsboro.

In the matches that were played to kick off the 2024 season:

MASCOUTAH 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Gavin Chirst and Jackson Daniels opened their 2024 accounts with the two goals, while Kannon Creamer added an assist, as Mascoutah took the three points over Edwardsville in the Metro Cup tournament at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

The Indians start off 1-0-0, while the Tigers are 0-1-0.

HIGHLAND 5, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: At Belleville Althoff Catholic, Evan Feeny had a hat trick and an assist, while Carter Bohnenestiehl added a brace (two goals), and Clayton Van Fossen also assisted as Highland took its opener over Gibault.

Will Lindsco had four saves in goal to record his first clean sheet of the season.

The Bulldogs start off 1-0-0, with the Hawks beginning at 0-1-0.

O'FALLON 2, TRIAD 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, VALMEYER 0

In the other matches played on Monday, Triad and O'Fallon played to a 2-2 draw after extra time, East Alton-Wood River won its first game of the season over Valmeyer in the John Martin Invitational tournament 7-0, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Civic Memorial 8-1, and Belleville East won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3-1.

