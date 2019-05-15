MONDAY, MAY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Ronnie Guilander held CM to two hits in going all the way in the Panthers’ win on the road in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

The Panthers scored one in the first and two in the second for the game’s only runs.

Ethan Snider had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while John Collins had a hit and an RBI, and Quinn Snider and Jeremy Vanost also had hits.

Guilander struck out five on the day for Jersey.

The Panthers improve to 12-16, while the Eagles are now 14-14.

ALTON 5, TRIAD 3: Alton scored three runs late in the game, then held off a Triad rally to get the road win.

Jackson Brooks and Caleb Noble both had two hits and an RBI to lead the Redbirds, who also got a hit and RBI from Caden Akal, and hits from Zach Knight, Dylan Lahue, Adam Stilts and Robby Taul.

Matt Weis had a hit and all three RBIs for the Knights, while Hunter Boyd and Zach Tonn had two hits each.

Nolan McGowen had three strikeouts for Triad, while Michael Reeder fanned two for Alton.

The Redbirds improve to 12-14, while the Knights are now 11-19.

BELLEVILLE EAST 11, COLLINSVILLE 0: Evan Gray pitched a five-inning no-hitter for East, striking out 10 in getting the win.

Gray helped his cause with three hits and five RBIs for the Lancers, including a home run, while Gabe Tindall had two hits and four RBIs, Zachariah Georgian had two hits and an RBI, and Sam McAnulty had two hits.

Rece Vincent struck out two for the Kahoks.

East goes to 15-15, while Collinsville is now 13-14.

BRUSSELS 22, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3: Brussels had a big day, scoring 11 runs in the first and nine more in the second in their win over visiting North Greene.

Joseph Vogel had four hits and two RBIs for the Raiders, while Mitchell Willman and Colton Snyders both had two hits and four RBIs, and Kaden Nolte and Kevin Carey each had a hit and three RBIs.

Taylor Scott had a hit and two RBIs for the Spartans, while Jason Brannan and Carter Hoesman also had hits.

Cody Lamarsh struck out eight for Brussels, while Hoesman fanned two on the day for North Greene.

CARLYLE 1, ROXANA 0: Carlyle broke through with the game’s only run in the seventh in taking a tight pitcher’s dual on the road at Roxana.

Noah Crocker had two hits for the Indians, while Caleb Darr, Josh Guthrie, Brady Heinzmann, Grant Linton and Brenden Schmitt all had hits.

Weston Renaud and Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett had the only hits on the day for the Shells.

Hinkle-Pruett and Lane Heinzmann went all the way for their respective teams, with Hinkle-Pruett striking out seven, while Lane Heinzmann fanned 12.

The Indians are now 7-18, while Roxana falls to 9-17.

BUNKER HILL 24, PLEASANT HILL 2: Bunker Hill jumped out with 15 runs in the first inning and never looked back as three pitcher combined to no-hit Pleasant Hill.

Coy Sellars had three hits and three RBIs for the Minutemen, Cole Kiffmeyer had three hits and an RBI, Jacob Weidner two hits and two RBIs, Drake Scroggins a hit and two RBIs, and six different players had an RBI each.

A.J. Birdsong struck out five for Bunker Hill, and Braden Morris fanned three.

GRANITE CITY 3, ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 2: A two-run sixth was enough to boost Granite City over the St. Louis Patriots, a home-school team.

Freddy Edwards had two hits for the Warriors, while Cole Bartling and Austin Bonvicino had a hit and an RBI each.

David Olejnik had three hits for the Patriots, while Benjamin Dickman had two hits and an RBI and Patrick Baalman had an RBI.

Edwards struck out five over six innings to get the win, while Frank Greisbauer fanned three.

Granite improves to 13-17, while the Patriots are now 24-14-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Southwestern jumped to a 3-0 lead before EAWR rallied with two in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t come any closer as the Piasa Birds won at home.

Issac Marshall had a hit and two RBIs for Southwestern, while Trever Seets had a hit and an RBI, and Jarret Dresch, Ryne Hanslow, Noah Kelly and John Watts all had hits on the day.

Gage Booten had two hits and an RBI for the Oilers, while Jordan Miller had a hit and an RBI, and Jacob Cress, Kurtis Hyde and Jared Liley also had hits for EAWR.

Hanslow and Wells both went all the way for their clubs, with Hanslow striking out seven for Southwestern, and Wells fanning four.

The Birds are now 11-20, while the Oilers fall to 7-20.

STAUNTON 9, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: Staunton scored twice in the first, three times in the third and twice more in the fourth in their road win over Calhoun.

Cullen McBride led the way for the Bulldogs with four hits and an RBI, while Devin Ray had two hits and three RBIs, and Cy Cox had two hits and drove home two runs.

Grant Gilman had three hits for the Warriors, while Corey Nelson had two hits on the day, while Colby Clark and Luke Wickenhauser both drove in run.

Drew Baalman struck out three for Calhoun, while Brady Baalman and Jonny Laing each struck out two. Ryan Best fanned two for Staunton.

Staunton improves to 14-6, while the Warriors are now 12-19.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 19, GRANITE CITY 0: Triad scored eight runs in the first inning, six more in the second and five in the third in going on to the win over visiting Granite City.

Jenna Bohnenestiehl had four hits and four RBIs for the Knights, with Payton Bode coming up with a pair of hits and four more RBIs, Sydney Wildhaber had a hit and three RBIs, Liz Young three hits and two RBIs, Dallas Zirkelbach two hits and an RBI, and both Ella Moore and Shiane Taylor had two hits each.

Kahlysta Bettorf and Sydney McReynolds had two hits each for the Warriors, while Kayla Huskamp and Makayla Maulding each had a hit.

Triad goes to 19-5, while Granite is now 4-15.

ALTON 9, GILLESPIE 3: An eight-run first inning set the tone as Alton defeated Gillespie on the road.

Tami Wong had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Abby Sullivan had two hits and two RBIs, and Lynna Fischer had a hit and three RBIs.

Emma Kiger struck out two for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 19-7, while the Miners drop to 14-11.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 2 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

ST. LOUIS 4, SAN JOSE 2 (SERIES TIED 1-1): Robert Bortuzzo’s first-ever career postseason goal at 16:34 of the second period helped lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks to even their Western Conference Final series at 1-1 Monday night at SAP Center of San Jose.

Bortuzzo’s goal came of a backhander that beat Sharks’ goalie Martin Jones to the upper left corner to give the Blues the lead back after having lost a 2-0 lead earlier in the second.

St. Louis scored first just 2:34 into the game when Jaden Schwartz scored off a wrist shot in the slot to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. St. Louis held the lead, then doubled it in the second on a goal from Vince Dunn off a slapper from the point that made it 2-0.

Logan Coture then scored twice in 1:59, the first off a breakaway while the Sharks were playing shorthanded, to tie the game and give San Jose crucial momentum, but Bortuzzo scored his clutch goal to silence a partisan San Jose crowd and give the Blues a 3-2 lead after two.

The St. Louis defense held the Sharks without a shot for a 18-minute span in the second and third periods, but when needed, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington came up big, and also got help from Bortuzzo, blocking a shot near the halfway point of the third that allowed Binnington to cover up.

Oskar Sundqvist then iced the game with 3:08 left in regulation, backhanding in an Alex Steen pass into the net to give the Blues their 4-2 win.

Binnington made 24 saves for St. Louis, who are now 6-2 on the road during the playoffs. Jones stopped 21 Blues shots, and now have lost Game 2 for the third straight series after taking each of the series’ openers against Vegas, Colorado and St. Louis.

Game 3 of the final is set for Wednesday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with Game 4 to be played Friday night. Face-off times for both contests will be 7 p.m., with NBCSN televising both games.