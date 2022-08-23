Monday (8/22/22) Boys Soccer Roundup

ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 0, COLUMBIA 6

The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.

WOOD RIVER 0, LEBANON 3

*SCORESHEET UNAVAILABLE AT PRESS TIME*

O'FALLON 4, ALTON MARQUETTE 2

EDWARDSVILLE 2, SPRINGFIELD 0

The Tigers were victorious in their season opener against Springfield. George Gkikas and Anom Axton each had goals while Jonas Mahler and Tyler Dacus each assisted. Goalkeeper Zeke Manning played the whole game to earn the shutout.

Edwardsville is 1-0-0, while the Senators open 0-1-0.

CARLINVILLE 12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Asher Barbre had a hat trick, Paeton Brown and Kaelen Furness each had a brace (two goals apiece) and Matt Dunn, Brody Harris, Keegan Lynn, Matt Reiher and Eli Schlesinger all scored as Carlinville won its opener over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Brown also had three assists, Barbre came up with two assists and both Gavin Norwood and Reiher also assisted for the Cavaliers, while Will Meyer made one save in helping Carlinville to its first three points of the season.

The Cavies start off 1-0-0, while the Knights are 0-1-0

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1, ROXANA 3

Roxana goals from Aiden Carr, Owen Wieneke, and Cade Smay. The Shells led 2-0 at the break with the teams exchanging goals in the second half. Roxana is currently playing host to the Norman Lewis Invite.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, MATTOON 1

Ryan Halley started in net for the Eagles and played all 80 minutes recording two saves. Bryce Davis netted a brace (2 goals) with the other goal coming from Brayden Zyung who also had an assist. Caleb Butler and Nick Fiorino assisted the other two goals.

The Eagles start off 1-0-0, while the Green Wave is 0-1-0.

