(Busch Stadium) The first 30,000 fans age 16 and older entering the ballpark today will receive a Yadier Molina replica jersey, but the St. Louis Cardinals catcher will not be in the starting lineup as his team plays the rubber game against the Cincinnati Reds. Instead, Eric Fryer will make his first start with the organization.

“We had that kind of scripted out ahead of time,” explained Manager Mike Matheny. “Knew today would be a day that we’d try to get him out there, give Eric a shot and Yadi a day to rest.”

However, fans will still get to see Molina as he will be honored before the game with the presentation of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

“That’s something that a catcher, I believe, takes as much pride in as a player at any other position,” stated Matheny, who admits he is particularly biased about the award. “I just know how much goes into that spot. And for your contemporaries, people you’re competing against, have enough respect for how you go about it–makes it extra special.”

This will be the eighth straight honor for Molina, who won his first Gold Glove in 2008.

“I would hope people just vote on what they see,” answered Matheny if it is more difficult for Molina to keep winning the award. “The reputation–it seemed like that was maybe in an era when there wasn’t as much data. When we vote on it now, I’ve been given so much–I get a whole stat pack on each position. Some of these advance metrics that support a guy deserving it, but it’s also the eye test because there’s a whole lot of things that can’t hit that stat pack that has affected the team on the other side to say this guy’s doing something special.

“We all get to watch on a pretty consistent basis that he does the little things you can’t put a stat to that influences the game, which really I think, that should be part of the conversation when you’re talking about the best defensive player.”

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports