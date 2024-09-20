FAIRMONT CITY - Molina Healthcare of Illinois (“Molina”) is partnering with PBS KIDS (WSIU) and the Fairmont City Library Center to host a fun family reading event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. “Reading with Molina” will feature story time, Hispanic Heritage Month themed activities, and craft time. Additionally, every child in attendance will receive a free book for bilingual readers and an activity to take home.

While proficiency in language arts for students in Illinois has improved to 35%, proficiency remains below pre-pandemic levels. Reading proficiency statistics are even worse among Illinois’ minority and low-income students, with only 17% of Hispanic third graders reading at grade level on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness in 2023. Through this event series, Molina hopes to instill a love of reading in Illinois’ youth as part of their mission to build stronger communities, one life at a time.

WHAT: Molina Healthcare of Illinois, PBS KIDS, and the Fairmont City Library Center host reading event

WHEN: September 23, 2024

12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Fairmont City Library Center

4444 Collinsville Rd.

Fairmont City, IL 62201

WHO: Erin McNamara-Stafford (on-site Molina Healthcare contact)

Cell: (618) 301-6509

Email: Erin.McNamara-Stafford@MolinaHealthcare.com

