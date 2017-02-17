(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals will be without the services of Yadier Molina for the next couple of days as the catcher has returned home to Puerto Rico.

“He’s being honored back there,” shared Mike Matheny. “He and his family were able to go back. He’s part of a team down there that they’re making a real big deal of–rightfully so. Happy for him and his family.”

Molina is expected to return to the Cardinals on Sunday.

“I don’t know the whole history of the team, but he’s part of this club and they’re doing a real big deal to honor he and his family for their involvement, so we’ve known about this for awhile.”

FULL TEAM WORKOUTS

–As Day 4 gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals will conduct their first full squad workout of Spring Training later this morning. Physicals for the position players are currently underway and Mike Matheny will then meet with the team before they head out to the practice fields around 9:45am CT to begin stretching and workouts.

Player groups today consist of:

Outfield Group 1: Dexter Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, and Jose Martinez

Outfield Group 2: Todd Cunningham, Chad Huffman, Anthony Garcia, Magneuris Sierra, and Harrison Bader

Infield Group 1: Matt Carpenter, Jhonny Peralta, Matt Adams, Jedd Gyorko, Kolten Wong, Greg Garcia, and Aledmys Diaz

Infield Group 2: Wilfredo Tovar, Patrick Wisdom, Edmundo Sosa, Paul DeJong, Eliezer Alvarez, Breyvic Valera

Those groups will sub-divide down into smaller numbers for hitting.

On the pitching side for Day 4: Carlos Martinez, Mike Leake, Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Tyler Lyons, and Trevor Rosenthal are among those scheduled for bulllpens today.

Kevin Siegrist, who had his bullpen pushed back from earlier in the week due to shoulder tightness, is likely to play catch today–sharing he feels “much better” after the rest.