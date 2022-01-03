EDWARDSVILLE - Tom and Jamie Pullen are right at home at Mojo’s Music at 144 North Main Street in Edwardsville in their store that reflects a family atmosphere combined with the latest and best instruments for sale and lessons.

Tom said Jamie coordinates the rentals and does all the back-end office portion of the business and is the internal keyboard expert for Mojo’s. Jamie also takes photos and lists items on their website.

“I do electronic ordering and work with customers and make sure they are getting the right guitars,” Tom said. “I do the ordering, handle the shipping, and everything else that isn’t office work.”

The guitar and bass lessons are well-known at Mojo’s and are part of the community approach Tom and Jamie take to the business.

“It is awesome to see kids come through and see their first lessons where they are timid, then as they get more confidence, the store becomes a part of them,” he said.

Mojo’s has a strong web presence with more than 150 photos of guitars on the site. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mojo’s has worked hard to maintain its already strong customer service, Tom said.

“During the Pandemic, we took it up a notch and started offering a Zoom call if someone wanted to discuss gear and talk to them about guitars at that time to make sure they getting the right guitar,” Tom said. “It is not just a sale, but a good lifetime purchase when they buy a guitar.”

Tom helped Bob Moggio open the original business and in 2018, Tom purchased it with his wife.

“We decided to make changes and the agility of being able to make them on a dime really helped,” he said. “If someone called in and wanted to buy a guitar and it was fairly local, we just delivered it to them.”

Tom said Mojo’s has sort of an atmosphere that resembles Floyd’s Barber Shop and Cheers.

“This has been a place where people come with like interests and learn new things from other musicians,” he said. “I always say there is never a weird question. We really want to be a true full-service store that gives you expert advice that makes you feel at home.”

