EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville softball catcher Moe Kastens had a good day at the plate in Friday’s IHSA Class 4A regional final against Collinsville, going two-for-three with an RBI and a run scored in the Tigers’ dramatic 6-5 win over the Kahoks at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

“It was really exhilarating,” Kastens said in a post-game interview. “I think we really tried to up the ante this game. We tried to really be consistent with our energy, and it paid off.”

A key RBI pinch single by Maci McNamee was a big hit, but the biggest hit was Maria Smith’s one-out solo homer over the left field fence that won the game and title for the Edwardsville side. Kastens felt it was a total team win for the Tigers.

“Yeah, it really was a team win,” Kastens said. “Maci stepping up. She really gave us a chance there and moved some runners. And Maria, of course, really stepping up this game, hitting two homers. She did great.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kastens also had a good game behind the plate, making a couple of good plays to throw batters out at first.

“I think I was feeding off the energy today,” Kastens said with a smile and a laugh. “It was really exciting, the last day of school, coming out, get a regional in. It was great.”

And as far as the rest of the playoffs go, Kastens feels that the positive energy will help keep the Tigers going.

“I think it’s really all about the energy right now,” Kastens said. “You know, it’s a pretty close game across the board, and I think the person with the most energy is going to come out on top.”

More like this: