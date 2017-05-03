ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said rain will be moderate to heavy today at times and advised that it could cause additional rises on streams and creeks.

A large area of rain and scattered thunderstorms has spread across southwest and south central Illinois central, east central and southeast Missouri at mid-morning.

The Weather Service said the rain will be moderate to heavy through the day, which will increase the water levels in streams, creeks and rivers.

There is a 70 percent chance today for heavy rain in St. Louis with a high of 53 degrees predicted and low of 47 degrees tonight and a 90 percent chance of rain.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain is expected today and tomorrow. The forecast is for rainfall to continue to fall through Thursday.

The biggest advice the Weather Service provided is “stay away from flood waters.”

