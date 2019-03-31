ALTON – Flooding in Alton is expected to continue at moderate levels for the next week, National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said late Friday morning.

Given current readings and forecasts, which include both local precipitation as well as precipitation in the Northern Mississippi Basin as well as snow melt from that part of the country, Alton will crest Tuesday evening at 30.9 feet, which is moderate levels of flooding. Because of this increase, the lower portion of Highway 67 just across the Clark Bridge has been closed with traffic being diverted entirely to the upper portion.

Grafton, which Mayor Rick Eberlin reminds everyone is still “open for business” is also experiencing moderate flooding with its crest expected to come Monday afternoon at 28.5 feet.

While the National Weather Service predicts river floods only about a week in advance, climate predictions are indicating an increase in precipitation coming in the next few weeks to a month, based on current pattern readings. The Riverbend and St. Louis Metro Area as a whole will experience a dry period from Saturday through possibly next Thursday, according to current predictions.

While this dry period may seem like a relief, snow melt from the Northern Mississippi Basin is still heading down the river, and any precipitation in that area of the country will also eventually have to come down.

