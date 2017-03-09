MADISON COUNTY – There has been a new addition to the M.I.C. (Model Innovative County) Summit hosted by Madison County Community Development April 6th & 7th at the Lewis & Clark N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

The Summit will now close on the 7th at 3:45 p.m. with a ceremony awarding one individual, one service organization and one business with the Model Leadership Through Service Award.

“A good deal of this summit is to show what Madison County is doing to become a model in the United States of Innovation, Economic Development and Service,” shared Clint Jones, Chairman of the Grants Committee which oversees MCCD. “While working on the Supportive & Outreach Services panel it was clear that so many individuals and groups in Madison County are showing community leadership through service. The work they do may not be ground-breaking but it’s the power and the outcomes that make their service innovative. It is important they are recognized.”

The Model Leadership Through Service Award recipients include:

Individual: AJ Ciccarelli

Organization: Riverbend Family Ministries

Business: First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust

Further information on each recipient to follow in individual releases March 15th.

All friends, supporters and staff are welcome to attend the Model Leadership Through Service Award Ceremony. The M.I.C. Summit is free and open to anyone that RSVPs.

All questions regarding the Model Leadership Through Service Awards can be forwarded to Kristen Poshard, Chief Deputy Administrator, Madison County Community Development, kdposhard@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4379.

