WOOD RIVER - One man from Wood River and another from St. Louis have been accused of mob action after “acting together” to attack a victim.

Justin J. West, 32, of Wood River, and Gerald L. Bradford Jr., 30, of St. Louis, were each charged with one count of mob action, both Class 4 felonies.

On Sept. 22, 2024, both individuals allegedly acted together in striking a victim “about the head and body,” according to Madison County court documents.

The Wood River Police Department presented both cases against West and Bradford, who were each granted pretrial release from custody.

This marks the region’s second recent case of mob action; three Granite City individuals were charged last week in connection to a mob action incident in Granite City. More details on that case are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

