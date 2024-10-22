MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith to Host Meet and Greet at Schnucks in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals great Ozzie Smith will visit the Schnucks in Edwardsville, Ill. to greet fans and promote his new BackFLIP premium spirit.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Meet and Greet will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 from 3-4 p.m. at Schnucks Edwardsville, 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill.
Smith will sign as many autographs as possible in the hour and will have photo cards available or customers can bring memorabilia - limit one autograph per person. Customers must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.