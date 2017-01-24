EDWARDSVILLE – The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation (MJCHF) recently received a $100,000 donation from Gori Julian & Associates for its Conversations Toward a Brighter Future initiative.

The MJCH Conversation Toward a Brighter Future program engages high school and middle school students in dialogue and decision-making regarding issues that impact their communities and school districts.

“We are happy to support this initiative that encourages our youth to think outside the box and consider how we must treat each other to exist and thrive in society,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates. “The mission of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities is important work, so we encourage others to do what they can to keep conversations like this one ongoing.”

Student leaders from participating schools engaged in a two-day summit in February 2016, during which they identified and presented projects to improve school conditions and relationships in their communities. Each school was awarded a $5,000 fellowship to implement their projects.

The MJCH, a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, opened its doors in 2015, with a goal to bring together diverse audiences and humanities programming through lectures, readings, dialogues, public engagement opportunities and educational activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our country is becoming more diverse, yet increasingly polarized,” said Ed Hightower, executive director of the MJCH Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization which supports the MJCH. “There is a failure on all levels to talk and listen with open minds and consistent civility. As a nation, we must find common solutions by forging strong and positive relationships. Our schools are a micro-representation of this country, and now more than ever, our youth are positioned to lead our country in planning and directing generations to come.”

Conversation Toward a Brighter Future supports the center’s overall mission of promoting mutual understanding and respect among people of different cultures, races, ethnicities and religions, ultimately removing barriers that hinder individuals from achieving their full potential.

The MJCH Foundation pleased to partner with the Regional Superintendent’s office and Madison County business leaders to sponsor this outstanding project for high schools and middle schools throughout Madison County. Schools involved include: Alton Senior High School, Alton Middle School, Civic Memorial High School, Trimpe Middle School, East Alton – Wood River High School, East Alton Middle School, Roxana High School, Roxana Junior High School, Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School, Triad High School, Triad Middle School, Granite City High School, Coolidge Junior High School, Collinsville High School, Collinsville Middle School, Madison Junior and Senior High School, Venice Junior High School and Venice High School.

For more information, visit www.mjchf.org/page/brighter-future-new.

Learn more about the MJCH Foundation at www.mjchf.org or find us on Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, Twitter and Riverbender.com.

More like this: