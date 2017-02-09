EDWARDSVILLE – The Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities (MJCH) has several educational initiatives underway including the Conversation Toward a Brighter Future (CTBF) program in Madison County Schools as well as the MJCH® STEM INITIATIVE.

Conversation Toward a Brighter Future (CTBF) has kicked off in Madison County schools and are being embraced by the student body wholeheartedly, Dr. Ed Hightower, executive director of MJCH, said.

Hightower explained that CTBF is aimed at engaging high school and middle school students in dialogue and decision making regarding issues that impact their communities and school districts while also emphasizing mutual understanding and respect among people of different cultures, races, ethnicities and religions.

“This work among students is aimed at removing barriers that hinder individuals from achieving their full potential,” he said. “Our schools are a micro-representation of this country, and now more than ever, our youth are positioned to lead our country in planning and directing generations to come. This initiative provides each school with a $5,000 fellowship to implement their projects. Learn more about CTBF [Link to the Conversation Toward a Brighter Future page on the MJCHF website.]

