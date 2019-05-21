EDWARDSVILLE – Mitchell Oberlag, who was one of the key players for Edwardsville’s hockey team that helped make the program’s successful transition into the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, starting this coming fall.

Oberlag, who was the team captain this past season, will play for a very good Redbirds team that competes in the Mid-American Collegiate Hockey Association, which consists of local schools such as McKendree, SIU-Edwardsville, Saint Louis University, and other schools all around Illinois and the Midwest.

Oberlag admitted some influence in picking Illinois State.

“Well, I know it’s a good school, and my parents went there, so they kind of put a little pressure on me,” Oberlag said with a smile and laugh. “But I really like the school, and that’s where I decided to go.”

The hockey program is a very good one indeed, and Oberlag is looking forward to making a contribution right off the bat.

“They’ve got a good program, they’ve got good facilities to play in,” Oberlag said, “so it’s good for me.”

Oberlag hasn’t officially decided on a major just yet but is leaning towards law enforcement and criminal justice. He also looked at McKendree and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., but he felt that the schools were too small for him. The short drive between Edwardsville and Bloomington-Normal also was a big consideration.

“Yeah, two hours isn’t bad,” Oberlag said. “I can do that trip in a day, which is nice, I can always come home when I need to, and be there when I have to.”

The style of play and the competition was also a big factor in Oberlag’s choice.

“They just seemed like a very competitive group,” Oberlag said. “Everybody wants to win, that’s may be the biggest reason why I wanted to go there, too.”

The competition within the conference is something that Oberlag is looking forward to.

“Yes, I am,” Oberlag said. “I am looking forward. They play a bunch of good teams, including (the University of Illinois); we get to play them a few times, which is a pretty good rivalry between them, so it’ll be cool.”

Tigers hockey coach Jason Walker is very proud of both Oberlag and last season’s seniors who helped Edwardsville quickly become one of the best teams in the MSCHA and the St. Louis area.

“Yeah, that senior group, it’s nice to see so many of them moving on,” Walker said, “especially Mitch. He’s been a big part of our team for the last four years, so he’s going to do well at Illinois State.”

Walker described Oberlag as a great and versatile all-around player that can do anything out on the ice.

“He’s a player that can do a little bit of everything,” Walker said. “He’s a plus-player offensively, obviously, and he’s also a plus player defensively. You need him to win a face-off, he can win a face-off, he can kill penalties, he can be a big power play threat. He does a little bit of everything. I think the coaches are going to be real excited about him.”

Walker thinks that Oberlag will be a great fit with the Redbirds.

“Like I said, how smart he is, he’s going to adapt to that a little quick,” Walker said, “and his speed and his skill, he’s right there. So I think he’ll make an immediate impact on their team.”

Walker’s favorite memory of Oberlag is a fresh one, at it occurred at the recent USA Hockey National High School Tournament in suburban Cleveland.

“I mean, there’s a lot,” Walker said. “The biggest thing that stands out, because it’s so fresh in your mind, is how well he played at the national tournament this year. He not only was our best player, but one of the best players in the tournament, and he was able to carry us to that final eight spot So it was an impressive performance.”

And the best thing about Oberlag going to Illinois State is that his family and local fans will have the chance to see him play at the local rinks when the Redbirds visit their cites.

“And the great thing is that he’s going there, and all the local teams that play in that conference. So he’s going to play a lot of games at home, and we’re going to kind of get to see him play and grow up further from here.”

As far as a favorite memory playing for the Tigers, it’s helping to prove that the team belonged in the MSCHA, playing in the same division with the top teams such as CBC, St. Louis U. High, DeSmet Jesuit, St. John Vianney, Chaminade College Prep, and other top St. Louis programs.

“Just doing as well as we did,” Oberlag said. “I don’t really have a favorite, just being able to come into the league and be one of the top two teams, top three teams, whatever. And showing everybody out, telling them they were wrong, that we should have been there the whole time. It’s nice to know that.”

In the Tigers’ first year in the MSCHA in 2016-17, Edwardsville finished in the top part of the very difficult Municipal Division, which featured the top St. Louis high school programs, and went to the semifinals of the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup before losing to perennial power CBC. It’s a feeling that Oberlag’s never forgotten.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely,” Oberlag said. “It was a pretty awesome experience to be able to go to the semifinals in that year. Bunch of great guys, both seniors that led, and it was a great year.”

As far as Oberlag’s future in hockey Walker feels that he’s got a great future ahead.

“Oh, I mean, he’s got a great future in him,” Walker said. “it’s as far as he wants to take it. I think like I said, he’ll make an immediate impact next year as a freshman there, and you know, the sky’s the limit. He loves the game, so he’s going to do really well.”

And Walker is looking forward to seeing not only Oberlag but all of the senior class when they come to play with their college teams. It’s a lasting legacy for Edwardsville hockey.

“Yeah, looking forward to, like I said, not only for Mitch but all of the seniors,” Walker said. “A lot of them are playing on teams around here that are in that conference that’s local, so it’ll be fun to see them all play and compete against each other. It’ll be fun.”

As far as playing for Illinois State, Oberlag has some simple goals in mind in his first year.

“Just do as well as I can,” Oberlag said. “Get a good education, and continue playing hockey for four years.”

