GODFREY - A vehicle collided with the front doors of a building in Madison County on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2024, but thankfully caused no injuries, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred in the Monticello Plaza area of Godfrey at an Edward Jones office. Marcos Pulido, Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Friday. Deputies responded to the scene to handle the traffic crash.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that while a driver was slowing, she mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to collide with the front doors of this building," Pulido said.