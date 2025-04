Missouri University of Science and Technology announces fall graduates list Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROLLA, Mo. (February 24, 2017) - Nearly 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.



Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.



Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 97 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.



For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938. Alton, Illinois



Shawn Andrew Oettle, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, Cum Laude



Edwardsville, Illinois



Douglas Duane Deppert, master of science, engineering management

John Douglas Schoeberle, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering



Glen Carbon, Illinois



Robert R. Ruark, bachelor of science, electrical engineering, Magna Cum Laude



Granite City, Illinois



Heather McCoy, bachelor of science, biological sciences



Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending