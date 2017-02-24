ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 97 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

Alton, Illinois

 Ben E. Moyer, engineering, sophomore
 Shawn Andrew Oettle, chemical engineering, senior

Bethalto, Illinois

 Joseph C. Babcock, engineering, freshman

Brighton, Illinois

 Kaeden M. Kessinger, engineering, sophomore

Edwardsville, Illinois

 Joseph H. Aydt, engineering, sophomore
 Douglas Bryan Babb, economics, senior
 Ryan Michael Brown, aerospace engineering, senior
 Ashley Marie Fillback, engineering, freshman
 Brendan M. Hentz, engineering, sophomore
 Jason Edward Johnson, engineering, freshman
 Gerald A. Klaas, biological sciences, freshman
 Drew Charles Lewis, mechanical engineering, senior
 Luke Anthony Schlueter, mechanical engineering, junior
 John Douglas Schoeberle, mechanical engineering, senior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

 Austin Parker Foutch, aerospace engineering, junior
 Robert R. Ruark, electrical engineering, senior
 Michael McCrae St. Clair, aerospace engineering, senior
 Joseph Timothy Svoboda, mechanical engineering, junior

Godfrey, Illinois

 Zachary Thomas Farniok, mechanical engineering, senior
 Jennifer L. Huber, architectural engineering, senior

Jerseyville, Illinois

 Andrew J. Miller, engineering, sophomore
 Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, sophomore

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Marks Michael Anderson's Achievements
Today
Gabe Futhey Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
Feb 5, 2025
Several Area Students Receive Greenville University Dean's List Recognition
Jan 16, 2025
Alton's McKenna Tosh Named One Of Knights Of St. Patrick At Missouri S&T
Mar 19, 2025

 