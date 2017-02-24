Missouri University of Science and Technology announces Fall 2016 Dean's List
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2016 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 97 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
Alton, Illinois
Ben E. Moyer, engineering, sophomore
Shawn Andrew Oettle, chemical engineering, senior
Bethalto, Illinois
Joseph C. Babcock, engineering, freshman
Brighton, Illinois
Kaeden M. Kessinger, engineering, sophomore
Edwardsville, Illinois
Joseph H. Aydt, engineering, sophomore
Douglas Bryan Babb, economics, senior
Ryan Michael Brown, aerospace engineering, senior
Ashley Marie Fillback, engineering, freshman
Brendan M. Hentz, engineering, sophomore
Jason Edward Johnson, engineering, freshman
Gerald A. Klaas, biological sciences, freshman
Drew Charles Lewis, mechanical engineering, senior
Luke Anthony Schlueter, mechanical engineering, junior
John Douglas Schoeberle, mechanical engineering, senior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
Austin Parker Foutch, aerospace engineering, junior
Robert R. Ruark, electrical engineering, senior
Michael McCrae St. Clair, aerospace engineering, senior
Joseph Timothy Svoboda, mechanical engineering, junior
Godfrey, Illinois
Zachary Thomas Farniok, mechanical engineering, senior
Jennifer L. Huber, architectural engineering, senior
Jerseyville, Illinois
Andrew J. Miller, engineering, sophomore
Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, sophomore
