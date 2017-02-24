Missouri University of Science and Technology announces Fall 2016 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2016 semester.



To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.



Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 97 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.



For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938. Alton, Illinois



Ben E. Moyer, engineering, sophomore

Shawn Andrew Oettle, chemical engineering, senior



Bethalto, Illinois



Joseph C. Babcock, engineering, freshman



Brighton, Illinois



Kaeden M. Kessinger, engineering, sophomore



Edwardsville, Illinois



Joseph H. Aydt, engineering, sophomore

Douglas Bryan Babb, economics, senior

Ryan Michael Brown, aerospace engineering, senior

Ashley Marie Fillback, engineering, freshman

Brendan M. Hentz, engineering, sophomore

Jason Edward Johnson, engineering, freshman

Gerald A. Klaas, biological sciences, freshman

Drew Charles Lewis, mechanical engineering, senior

Luke Anthony Schlueter, mechanical engineering, junior

John Douglas Schoeberle, mechanical engineering, senior



Glen Carbon, Illinois



Austin Parker Foutch, aerospace engineering, junior

Robert R. Ruark, electrical engineering, senior

Michael McCrae St. Clair, aerospace engineering, senior

Joseph Timothy Svoboda, mechanical engineering, junior



Godfrey, Illinois



Zachary Thomas Farniok, mechanical engineering, senior

Jennifer L. Huber, architectural engineering, senior



Jerseyville, Illinois



Andrew J. Miller, engineering, sophomore

