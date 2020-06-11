JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Residents on the Metro East Illinois side will soon be able to take full advantage of businesses on the Missouri side.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced that the state will be "fully open for business" on Tuesday, June 16. Parson said in Phase 2 of the Show Me State Plan to reopen during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the health order and statewide restrictions will be severed.

On Thursday, Parson also made it clear that local officials will have the ability to add rules or regulations or additional ordinances. Parson said Missouri is prepared if there are any additional COVID-19 Pandemic outbreaks.

The governor advised that people continue social distancing and urged those in the state to avoid large crowds. When social distancing is unavailable he recommended people take the proper precautionary steps.