ALTON – Girls basketball teams from both side of the river came together this Monday for the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout.

In the battle between teams from east and west of the Mississippi, each Missouri-based team came out victorious against Alton, Jersey, Hardin-Calhoun, Belleville East and Civic Memorial High Schools.

FESTUS 50, JERSEY 24

Jersey Community High School kicked off the shootout on Monday with a match against the Festus High School Tigers. Unfortunately, the Panthers came up short and fell to their opponents 50-24.

Ally Fraizer and Jordan Oetting led the Tigers in scoring with 14 and 12 points added for the day. Jen Oetting and Allison Beckham added eight and six points respectively. Ashley Fallert and Alex Tinnin both scored four ports while Makensie Kennon landed one two-point basket.

Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with nine points. Peyton Tisdale scored three points, while Kiara Chapman, Madelyn Droege, Abby Manns, Brianna Schroeder, Ashley Trochuck and Katelyn Walker each scored two points each.

FRANCIS HOWELL 47, ALTON 27

Lexy Pellegrini, Taylor Russell and Tionne Taylor led the Francis Howell Vikings of St. Charles, Mo. to victory over the Alton Redbirds. Cri’shonna Hickman had 10 points to lead Alton.

ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 73, HARDIN-CALHOUN 56

Calhoun fell to St. Joseph's Academy 73-56 in one of the afternoon contests of the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout on Monday, rescheduled from Saturday.

Calhoun came roaring back to slice the margin to 55-51 after being behind by 17 points at one point, but didn't have enough to pull out the win.

Jordan Holland scored a career high 24 points and Grace Baalman had 15 points, despite fouling out with four minutes left. Junie Zirkelbach had 11 points for the Warriors.



St. Joseph’s, was led with 19 points from center Kelly McLaughlin and Mary LaBelle with 18 points.

The Angels moved to 10-3 with the win, Calhoun is now 15-4.

Other scores:

INCARNATE WORD 59, BELLEVILLE EAST 32

WASHINGTON 53, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47

