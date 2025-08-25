EDWARDSVILLE – Three early goals proved to be the difference Sunday as Missouri State defeated SIUE women's soccer 4-2 at Korte Stadium.

The nonconference contest dropped SIUE to 1-2-1 for the season.

The Bears, 1-2-1, pushed hard early against the Cougars, scoring in the second minute of the contest with Julia Kristensen scoring from eight yards out from Abby Hansen. Hansen would have an assist on the second goal by Reilly Heman and scored one of her own unassisted at 18:17.

SIUE broke free with a score from Audrey Roberts at 30:48. The Cougars went right down the middle against Missouri State goalkeeper Ella Becker on a pass from Anna Zichella.

Missouri State made it 4-1 at halftime on a penalty kick at 37:27.

The Cougars had the upper hand in the second half with three corner kicks and finishing even on shots over the final 45 minutes.

Amanda Dean provided some excitement for the Cougars fans with a dandy shot over the goalkeeper's left shoulder from 20 yards out. Sydney Lane earned the assist.

SIUE finishes its three-game homestand Thursday with a 7 p.m. contest at Korte Stadium against Drake.

