SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State opened up a 6-0 lead before going on to a 6-2 win over SIUE baseball Friday in the first game of a three-game weekend series.

SIUE fell to 0-7 for the season. Missouri State, ranked according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, improved to 7-1.

"We're going to pull together and find a way through this," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said.

The Cougars only runs came in the top of the ninth inning. Trailing 6-0, SIUE loaded the bases with nobody out on walks to Jackson Layton and Brock Weimer and a single by Brock Irwin. Jacob Stewart, pinch hitting, then walked to force home Layton to make it 6-1.

With the bases still loaded, Dustin Woodcock grounded into a double play which would have scored a run. Interference was called on the play, sending Weimer back to third and Irwin back to second. Skyler Geissinger singled to center field with two outs to bring in Weimer for the 6-2 final.

"Weimer, Irwin and Layton all took some good at-bats in the ninth inning," Stoecklin said. "You have to go out, get in the box and play with some confidence and those guys showed that."

The Bears scored twice on three hits in the second inning against SIUE starter P.J. Schuster. Catcher Matt Fultz singled to drive in a run, while outfielder Alex Jefferson drove in a run with a double. Spencer Johnson connected on a two-run home run off of Schuster in the third inning to extend the lead MSU lead to 4-0.

Schuster pitched four innings. The lefthander allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He had a little bit of a lapse in the second and third innings and it cost him some runs," Stoecklin said of Schuster. "He just lost his focus on the mound. He threw well in the first and the fourth innings."

Johnson was 1 for 2 with the two RBIs for the Bears.

Brendan Miller pitched four innings in relief allowing two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

"He's going out and attacking hitters," Stoecklin said. "He's throwing strikes and he looks good."

The Cougars managed just five total hits. Three of the hits came against Missouri State starter Jordan Knutson (0-0). Knutson tossed seven scoreless innings for the win. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

"For seven straight games we've faced quality arms and it's affected the hitters," Stoecklin said. "We just aren't getting into the batter's box with any confidence. It's not that we're playing poorly. We've just lost a little confidence."

Jackson, Tursi and Verschoore had the other hits for the Cougars.

Justin Paulson and Blake Graham each had two hits for the Bears.

Game two of the series is set for 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Hammons Field.

More like this: