ROLLA, Mo. - Approximately 800 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees. The following students were honored at December's commencement ceremony:

Bethalto, Illinois

Conner Stephen Nuernberger, bachelor of science, chemical engineering

Edwardsville, Illinois

Joshua James Slaby, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude

Godfrey, Illinois

Zachary Thomas Farniok, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude

Jennifer L. Huber, bachelor of science, architectural engineering, summa cum laude

Jennifer L. Huber, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

