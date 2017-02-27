EAST ST. LOUIS - Brendon M. Collier, 39, of St. Louis, MO, was sentenced on February 24, 2017, on two counts of bank robbery, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today. Collier was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 36 months on each count, to run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving in Missouri for a bank robbery.

He was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently. Finally, Collier was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment. Collier has been held without bond since his arraignment on July 16, 2015.

On January 28, 2015, Collier, aided and abetted by another individual, went to a US Bank branch located inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store in Edwardsville, Illinois. Collier entered the bank and approached the teller claiming that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier then handed the teller a note written on the back of a used envelope that demanded loose bills that were $20s or over, and said “no alarm.”

On February 10, 2015, Collier and his accomplice went to a second US Bank branch located inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store, this time in Fairview Heights, Illinois. During the second robbery, Collier again told a teller that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier handed the teller a note written on a deposit slip hidden under an envelope that said something to the effect of, “give me all the money out your top drawer, tens and up, do it quick and no one gets hurt.”