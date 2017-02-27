Missouri resident sentenced for committing bank robberies in Edwardsville, Fairview Heights
EAST ST. LOUIS - Brendon M. Collier, 39, of St. Louis, MO, was sentenced on February 24, 2017, on two counts of bank robbery, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today. Collier was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 36 months on each count, to run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving in Missouri for a bank robbery.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
He was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently. Finally, Collier was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment. Collier has been held without bond since his arraignment on July 16, 2015.
On January 28, 2015, Collier, aided and abetted by another individual, went to a US Bank branch located inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store in Edwardsville, Illinois. Collier entered the bank and approached the teller claiming that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier then handed the teller a note written on the back of a used envelope that demanded loose bills that were $20s or over, and said “no alarm.”
On February 10, 2015, Collier and his accomplice went to a second US Bank branch located inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store, this time in Fairview Heights, Illinois. During the second robbery, Collier again told a teller that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier handed the teller a note written on a deposit slip hidden under an envelope that said something to the effect of, “give me all the money out your top drawer, tens and up, do it quick and no one gets hurt.”
Collier was apprehended after the pair robbed a third US Bank branch located inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store in St. Peters, Missouri. Collier confessed to the St. Peters robbery as well as the two bank robberies in Illinois, claiming that the robberies were motivated by his need to buy heroin, hotel rooms and food. Collier also admitted using his accomplice’s car to commit the robberies.
The case was investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department, the Fairview Heights Police Department, the Illinois State Police Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, the St. Peters, Missouri, Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott.
More like this: