JERSEYVILLE – A Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jerseyville Sunday night.

A release sent from the Jerseyville Police Department stated officers arrived at the scene of a rollover crash near the intersection of Highways 67 and 109 in Jerseyville. A car piloted by Devon R. Henry, 37, of Caruthersville, MO., appeared to authorities to have lost control while traveling northbound on Highway 67. Henry was declared deceased at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Jersey Community Hospital and was treated and release.

While police believe this incident was alcohol-related due to open containers allegedly being found at the scene, toxicology reports have not been released to the media to confirm it at this time. Police have not sent charges at this time in regards to the incident.

