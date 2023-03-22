HARDIN - An Elsberry, Mo., man was arrested after a traffic stop at 4:52 p.m. on March 18, 2023, near the intersection of Park Sreet and Barry Street in Hardin.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Subsequent to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigation, a passenger, James A. Jackson, age 43, of Elsberry, Missouri was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Missouri Department of Corrections Parole Warrant

Jackson was arrested without incident and lodged in the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Woman Arrested in Brussels for Violating Sex Offender Registry
3 days ago
Alton Woman Arrested On Meth, DUI Charges In Calhoun County
Jul 22, 2025
Calhoun County Sheriff Arrests Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Case
Jul 14, 2025
Calhoun County Deputy Arrests Driver for Third Driving While Revoked
Jul 14, 2025
Eldred Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
Jul 14, 2025

 