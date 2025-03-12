MARYVILLE – A Missouri man authorities say targets Madison County for his criminal activity faces new charges after breaking into a Maryville laundromat.

Gage L. Wille, 29, of St. Charles, Mo., was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and possession of burglary tools, a Class 4 felony.

Wille allegedly broke into a Sudz Wash laundromat at 112 W. Perry St. in Maryville on Jan. 9, 2025, intending to commit a theft. He was found with an orange pry bar in his possession, which court documents describe as “suitable for use in breaking into a building.”

A petition to deny his pretrial release states Wille burglarized the business before fleeing the scene. Wille previously failed to appear in court from a prior theft case and has “been in warrant status since October 2019.”

“It appears this defendant has no connection to Madison County and comes here only with the intent to steal,” the petition states of Wille.

The Maryville Police Department presented the case against Wille. Madison County Sheriff's Office records indicate he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

