GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon Police have charged a Fenton, Mo., man in a domestic battery case involving an elderly victim.

David M. Pace, 46, was charged on June 9, 2025, with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and one count each of domestic battery and violation of pretrial release, both Class A misdemeanors.

On June 8, 2025, Pace allegedly threw an object which shattered, causing bodily harm to a 65-year-old victim. Pace was charged with violating the conditions of his pretrial release from a domestic violence case filed earlier this year, as he contacted the protected party and was present at the protected residence.

The state’s petition to deny Pace’s pretrial release in this latest case states Pace “began damaging property around the residence” before throwing the object, which struck the victim in the face and shattered. After being placed under arrest, Pace reportedly admitted to throwing the object.

The petition notes that at the time of the incident, Pace was out on pretrial release from custody pending prior aggravated battery and domestic battery cases involving the same victim.

Pace was arrested by the Glen Carbon Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

