COLUMBIA, Mo. – A seven-run second inning helped vault Missouri to a 12-2 win over SIUE in seven innings Wednesday at Taylor Stadium.

The Cougars got on the board first when Brett Johnson blasted his league-leading 10th home run of the year off the right field foul pole in the first to put SIUE on top 1-0.

After retiring the first two hitters in the first, SIUE starter Coby Rogers walked five consecutive hitters to put Mizzou up 2-1.

The Tigers added six runs on two hits, four more walks and a pair of errors to chase Rogers in the second. He allowed eight runs before exiting. Mizzou added another run on a bunt single off Alec Kubik, but the run was charged to Rogers.

"That second inning is what got us," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We gave up a couple of free bases and made a couple of errors that allowed the inning to get out of control."

Mizzou scored single runs in the third and the fourth against Kubik, who worked 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two total hits, struck out one and walked three.

Quinn Waterhouse worked the fifth and sixth innings without allowing a hit. He struck out two.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Quinn Waterhouse was a bright spot," Lyons said. "Him getting back out there and throwing two clean innings was a good thing."

Matthew Klein led off the SIUE seventh with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Klein scored when Richie Well doubled to the wall in center field to make it 11-2.

Missouri used two more walks in the bottom of the inning to score a run for the 10-run edge.

In all SIUE pitchers issued 16 walks. The Tigers had just four hits.

SIUE had only three hits.

"We did hit some balls hard," Lyons said. "That was a good sign."

The Cougars returns to OVC play with a weekend series against UT Martin beginning Friday at SIUE's Simmons Baseball Complex.

"We'll get back at it and be ready for the weekend," Lyons said.

More like this: