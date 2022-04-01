COLUMBIA, Mo. – A seven-run second inning helped vault Missouri to a 12-2 win over SIUE in seven innings Wednesday at Taylor Stadium.

The Cougars got on the board first when Brett Johnson blasted his league-leading 10th home run of the year off the right field foul pole in the first to put SIUE on top 1-0.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

After retiring the first two hitters in the first, SIUE starter Coby Rogers walked five consecutive hitters to put Mizzou up 2-1.

The Tigers added six runs on two hits, four more walks and a pair of errors to chase Rogers in the second. He allowed eight runs before exiting. Mizzou added another run on a bunt single off Alec Kubik, but the run was charged to Rogers.

"That second inning is what got us," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We gave up a couple of free bases and made a couple of errors that allowed the inning to get out of control."

Mizzou scored single runs in the third and the fourth against Kubik, who worked 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two total hits, struck out one and walked three.

Quinn Waterhouse worked the fifth and sixth innings without allowing a hit. He struck out two.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Quinn Waterhouse was a bright spot," Lyons said. "Him getting back out there and throwing two clean innings was a good thing."

Matthew Klein led off the SIUE seventh with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Klein scored when Richie Well doubled to the wall in center field to make it 11-2.

Missouri used two more walks in the bottom of the inning to score a run for the 10-run edge.

In all SIUE pitchers issued 16 walks. The Tigers had just four hits.

SIUE had only three hits.

"We did hit some balls hard," Lyons said. "That was a good sign."

The Cougars returns to OVC play with a weekend series against UT Martin beginning Friday at SIUE's Simmons Baseball Complex.

"We'll get back at it and be ready for the weekend," Lyons said.

More like this:

Alton Redbirds Rally for Dramatic 5-4 Walk-Off Victory
Mar 22, 2025
Northern Illinois Completes Series Sweep Of Baseball Over SIUE, Tuesday Game Cancelled
Mar 3, 2025
Marquette Catholic's Alyssa Coles Shines With Early Home Run
Mar 25, 2025
Oilers' Offense Soars with 15 Hits Against Bunker Hill
Mar 28, 2025
Bloomer's Three-Homer Day, Gierer's Walk-Off Winner Propel Cougars Over Aces
Mar 13, 2025

 