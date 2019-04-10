EDWARDSVILLE – Missouri used a four-run fourth inning to take its first lead of the night and went on to a 10-3 win over SIUE in front of more than 500 fans at Simmons Baseball Complex.

"It was a fun atmosphere," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We had a good crowd and great weather."

SIUE has dropped five straight and fell to 9-21 overall. Mizzou improved to 23-11-1 overall.

The Cougars wasted no time in getting out in front, plating two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first inning. Brendan Ryan led off with a base hit and moved to second on a ground out. Dustin Woodcock singled up the middle to score Ryan from second. Peyton Cordova-Smith added an RBI-single later in the inning to put the Cougars up 2-0 against Missouri starter Tommy Springer.

"We came out and swung the bat well," Lyons added. "We knew they had a good arm going and we talked about being aggressive in the box. Brendan Ryan starts right off with a base hit."

Missouri tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the second but the Cougars went back on top in the third. Woodcock singled with one out before advancing to third on an errant pickoff throw. Brock Weimer sent a fly ball to center to score Woodcock and put SIUE back on top.

Woodcock finished the night 3-4 with an RBI and two runs.

"Dustin Woodcock swung the bat well tonight," Lyons said. "He really barreled up three balls."

Mizzou's Kameron Misner and Austin James each connected for two-run homers in the fourth to put the Tigers ahead for good 6-3. Missouri scored twice in the fifth and added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Collin Baumgartner started on the mound for SIUE and worked just an inning. Baumgartner loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a hit before striking out the next three hitters he faced.

Michael Shereyk (1-1) followed and allowed nine runs over five innings, the second-longest outing of his career. He struck out two.

"We're a little banged up and guys had to throw quite a bit over the weekend at Morehead State," Lyons said. "We stretched out Mike and he had to a go a little longer than he probably should have."

Springer (3-0) settled in to work five innings for the Tigers. He allowed the three runs on seven hits. He struck out three.

The Cougars stay home to play host to UT Martin in an Ohio Valley Conference weekend series beginning Friday.

"It's a big weekend for us," Lyons said. "As you get beyond the halfway point you have to start looking at the standings and where you're at. We have our work cut out for us. There's no better time than now to get things going offensively and on the mound."

