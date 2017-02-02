ST. LOUIS (Feb. 1, 2017) - The following local students are members of the Missouri Baptist University Chamber Singers, Lyssa McClennan of Alton and Jill Burroughs of Edwardsville.

The group will be performing on the stage of one of Christian music's largest annual tours, alongside eight-time Dove Award-winning band and Winter Jam founder, NewSong. The concert will take place on Jan. 28 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.



Winter Jam's national tour formed in 1995 with a mission to provide an affordable evening of worship led by top performers in the Christian music industry across the United States. This year, the tour will make its annual stop in St. Louis to host thousands of guests with headlining artists Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Colton Dixon and more. Additionally, the Gospel message will be shared by speaker Tony Nolan.



The concert is held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Scottrade Center. The show is general admission only and costs $10 at the door. For more information on the tour, visit 2017.jamtour.com.



Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/

