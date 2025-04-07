GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that rehabilitation of a crossing by Norfolk Southern railroad on Missouri Avenue between Konzen Court and West Pontoon Road in Madison County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 14.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Friday, April 18.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

