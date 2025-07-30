ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a grand jury on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, has returned a felony indictment against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, charging him with two counts of election law violations and a count of stealing $25,000 or more and one count of stealing $750 or more.

“I conducted this investigation into Sam Page’s alleged misuse of public funds because the people of St. Louis County deserve accountability, not corruption,” said Bailey. “Public officials must follow the law, and my Office will work to ensure that they always do.”

The Missouri attorney general issued this statement: "The charges stem from allegations of Page’s deliberate misuse of public resources to oppose Proposition B, a local ballot initiative presented to voters on April 8, 2025. The allegations include that Page purposely expended more than $35,000 in county funds to produce and distribute over 50,000 political mailers to sway the election outcome, a direct violation of § 115.646, RSMo."

Page addressed the allegations during a St. Louis County council meeting on July 29, 2025, stating that he could not imagine anyone had done anything wrong. He also said he would cooperate fully with the investigation and remain focused on “good work that we’re doing for the county.”

Following the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office citing a conflict of interest, a judge appointed Attorney General Bailey as special prosecutor in this case. After this appointment, the Attorney General’s Office initiated a grand jury proceeding against Sam Page, resulting in a felony indictment.

“The Missouri Constitution and our statutes are clear: public money must never be used for political campaigning,” Attorney General Bailey said. “Any intentional misuse of taxpayer dollars in an attempt to rig the outcome of an election is illegal.”

The Attorney General’s Office reminded the public that the charges are allegations, and Page is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

