ALTON – Mississippi Valley Christian School, founded in 1974, has been a ministry of Faith Baptist Church for 50 years. This year marks a new beginning as the school separates from Faith Baptist Church and moves forward as a newly established 501(c)(3) non-profit organization under new leadership.

This separation brings many changes and one big challenge, this final year is not fully funded. While there is an overwhelming sense of gratitude toward Faith Baptist Church, completing this school year is in jeopardy.

"There is a desperate need for donations to both complete this school year and facilitate a relaunch. My hope is that the Christian community will come together for the children of the Riverbend. At Mississippi Valley, our focus is on academic excellence, character development, and creating confident Christian leaders. Our students test at or above grade level compared to national standards and read at college levels by high school.

"We must support our Christian institutions if we expect to have those options in the future. Please consider donating or pledging so we can continue providing this vital service to the Riverbend," said Tim Lee, Mississippi Valley School Administrator.

Now under the new leadership of Tim Lee and a recently appointed board of directors, an initiative is being formed with plans to launch a new Christian school on the same campus in August of 2025.

The school will be founded on the same Biblical truths but will also bring clarity to its distinct role serving numerous churches in the Riverbend community. The school will offer Christian education to students from Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, Wood River, and many more area communities.

The board emphasizes the immediate need for funds to support the school through the remainder of this currently unfunded year and to implement the new business plan that will create sustainability year to year. Throughout its combined 145-year history, many local and national leaders have emerged from the Mississippi Valley campus.

Before becoming a Christian school, the campus was home to the Western Military Academy, which produced many distinguished graduates, including Edward Henry "Butch" O'Hare, General Paul Tibbets, “Sandy” Vanocur (NBC), and many more.

Many MVCS graduates continue to live, work, and raise their families in this community. With a student-to-teacher ratio of 9:1, the teachers are deeply invested in the success of their students and are committed to helping them achieve academic excellence while maintaining moral integrity. Mississippi Valley Christian School is focused on providing students with a sound Biblical foundation and strong moral character, preparing them to confidently influence the culture and community as the leaders of tomorrow.

To donate to Mississippi Valley Christian School, please visit www.mvcs-il.org/donate. Learn more about the school at www.mvcs-il.org. About Mississippi Valley Christian School.

