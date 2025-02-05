ALTON – Mississippi Valley Christian School proudly announced its transformation into Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy during a special community event last Friday night, Jan. 31, 2025. Families, students, and faculty gathered for an evening of fun and fellowship, highlighted by two action-packed students-versus-parents basketball games.

The event also served as the official unveiling of the academy’s new name, logo, and colors, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter. For 50 years, Mississippi Valley Christian School has been a ministry of Faith Baptist Church, dedicated to providing Christ-centered education to the region.

Due to financial constraints, the church is no longer able to fund the school, necessitating its transition into an independent 501(c)(3) organization. Despite this shift, the school remains steadfast in its mission — equipping students with academic excellence and a strong biblical foundation.

Under new leadership, Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy will continue serving the Riverbend region by partnering with Christian families and churches across various Christian denominations. A Vision for the Future Before the games began, school administrator Tim Lee addressed the crowd, sharing the vision and mission of the newly formed academy: “We are united in purpose — raising our children for Christ. As parents, pastors, and churches, we recognize that this responsibility is both a privilege and a tremendous calling. Tonight, we stand together, committed to providing an education that not only sharpens the mind but also shapes the heart. We are committed to Accelerated Christian Education in this region — an education that is not just academically excellent but spiritually grounded.”

Lee emphasized the academy’s role in shaping future leaders, stating: “Just as the river has shaped this region, we have the opportunity to shape our community through our children and grandchildren.”

The rebranding reflects this renewed mission:

• Why Riverbend? The name reflects the local heritage, honoring the community the academy serves.

• Why Christian? Because everything at Riverbend is grounded in the Word of God and a relationship with Christ.

• Why Leadership? The academy is dedicated to developing Christian leaders who influence the world through servant leadership.

• Why Academy? Riverbend offers an educational experience that surpasses public school standards — academically, spiritually, and morally — while remaining affordable for families.

An Invitation to Join the Mission Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy invites parents, churches, and community members to be part of this transformative journey.

“This is our moment. This is our mission,” Lee affirmed. “Together, let’s inspire curiosity, develop lifelong learners, and train the next generation of Christian leaders. Our impact will last beyond the years our children spend in these classrooms— it will echo into eternity.” Families interested in learning more about enrollment, curriculum, and opportunities at Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy are encouraged to visit the school's website and sign up for more information. For more details, visit their website at: https://riverbend.academy/

Also, email at office@riverbend.academy or call (618) 462-1071. About Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy: Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy is a newly established, independent Christian school serving families in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, and the surrounding areas.

Committed to academic excellence and biblical truth, the academy prepares students to be confident leaders who serve Christ in their homes, churches, and communities.

