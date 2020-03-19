Mississippi River Mayors Prepare to Take On Double Disaster Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - As communities around the world struggle to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic, mayors of cities and towns up and down the Mississippi River are now preparing to deal simultaneously with a second disaster. This weekend, significant rains could bring an early onset of the spring flood season, creating severe economic challenges to a region wracked with nearly nine months of record flooding in 2019.



Please join the leadership team of The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) and mayors from 10 states for a press briefing on how they are trying to prepare a response with limited resources and fear for the safety and well-being of both flood victims and first responders.



A full media advisory can be found here: http://bit.ly/3bdSN8J Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending