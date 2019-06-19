ALTON - Mississippi River levels continue to drop in Alton and Grafton.

The river level in Alton stood at 33.5 feet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is under major flooding stage of 34 feet for the first time in several days. By June 24, the river is projected to be at moderate flooding level of 29 feet.

The recent historic Alton crest of 39.1 feet on June 9, 2019, topped the June 18, 1844, crest of 36.90. The level behind the 1844 crest in Alton was 36.89 feet in 1973.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grafton stood at 29.5 feet, slightly above major flooding of 29.0 feet. Grafton is projected to be at moderate flooding level of 24 feet on June 28.

The Illinois River at Hardin rests at 35.5 feet as of 2 p.m. Wednesday and remains in major flooding territory. The Illinois River at Hardin is projected to be at 32.5 feet on June 25 and stay in major flood mode until that point, so the river is going down in a slow fashion in that vicinity.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: